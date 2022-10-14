ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

NJ.com

Leonia nips Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

Seniors Joshua Tomas and Nilay Kane each had a goal to lead Leonia to a 2-1 win over Palisades Park in Leonia. Junior Justin Mejia finished with two assists for Leonia (3-7-3) while sophomore keeper Griffin Lawrence made 12 saves. Senior Daniel Kim scored for Palisades Park (5-10-2) off an...
LEONIA, NJ
Belvidere over Bernards- Girls soccer recap

Bella Peluso scored a goal and had an assist to lead Belvidere to a 3-2 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Sierra Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each scored a goal for Belvidere (11-5), which erased a two-goal halftime deficit with three unanswered goals. Ava Fiore made eight saves in the win.
BELVIDERE, NJ
Noor-ul-iman over Timothy Christian- Boys soccer recap

Ameer Emera scored three goals to lead Noor-ul-iman to a 7-4 win over Timothy Christian in Middlesex. Noor Hillal netted two goals for Noor-ul-iman (6-1-1), which led, 3-1 at halftime. Elias Murad added a goal and two assists, while Tariq Fahumy chipped in with a goal and an assist. Yassen Mouffok made 13 saves in the win.
MIDDLESEX, NJ
Phillipsburg over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Bronico scored two goals as Phillipsburg pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook in Phillipsburg. Brenna Ehasz added a goal for Phillipsburg (2-12), who scored twice in the second half. Bound Brook was unable to find the back of the net in the...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
No. 6 Westfield over Union - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Wade’s second half goal was the difference as Westfield, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union, 1-0, in Westfield. Niko Pierce assisted on the goal for Westfield (13-1) and Michael Lieberman made four saves for the shutout. Union falls to 9-6-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Long Branch over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap

Chris Lazo made 10 saves as Long Branch cruised to a 4-0 victory over Manchester Township in Manchester. Nicholas Davhi-Borges paced the offense, dishing out two assists. Anthony Vasquez finished with one goal and one assist as Johan Gomez also scored for Long Branch (8-3-3). Landon Hinton made eight saves...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Cranford edges Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap

Freshman Jabar Johnson and senior Vincent Cafiso each had a goal as Cranford nipped Glen Ridge 2-1 in Cranford. Senior Ben Monahan had an assist while senior goalie Quinn Isaksen made four saves and senior Sean Woodruff had two for Cranford (5-11). Glen Ridge fell to 5-8-2. The N.J. High...
CRANFORD, NJ
Boys soccer: No. 13 Scotch Plains-Fanwood shuts out Millburn

Senior Etienne Groom had a goal and an assist as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, blanked Millburn 2-0 in Scotch Plains. Junior Lorenzo Modica had a goal as well for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-4-1) while senior Henrique Barbosa had an assist. Junior keeper Graham Kois made four saves.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Milford over Bogota- Boys soccer recap

Alex Irimia had a goal and an assist in New Milford’s 3-2 win over Bogota in New Milford. Martin Alpar and Santiago Morales each had a goal for New Milford (11-6), which led, 2-1, at halftime. Maximo Calle made four saves in the win. Bogota dropped to 3-11-1 with...
NEW MILFORD, NJ
GMC Invitational boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 19

Junior Aidan Collins and sophomore Kieran Barlow had two goals apiece to lead second-seeded Spotswood to a 5-0 win over seventh-seeded Highland Park in the quarterfinal round of the GMC Invitational in Spotswood. Junior Austin Scher had a goal and an assist for Spotswood (9-6-1), which has won three of...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Boys soccer: Passaic Charter tops Somerset Tech to end 3-game skid

Sophomore Brandon Acevedo scored twice to lead Passaic Charter to a 4-1 win over Somerset Tech in Bridgewater. Senior Esteban Rodriguez and junior Giovanni Castelan each had a goal for Passaic Charter (4-8-1), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Junior keeper Oscar Gonzalez came up with six saves. Sophomore Dan...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Boys soccer: Clement stars as Orange outlasts Payne Tech

Senior Emmanuel Clement produced a hat trick to help Orange roll to a 3-0 win over Payne Tech in Orange. Senior Jairo Morocho and junior Mark Rodriguez each had an assist for Orange (8-5) while sophomore keeper Kelvin Montuano came up with six saves. Orange outshot Payne Tech (6-7) by...
NEWARK, NJ
Watchung Hills over Morristown- Boys soccer recap

Brady Sifert, J.P. Mendes, and Antonio Pennetti each scored for Watchung Hills in a 3-1 win over Morristown in Warren. Noah Paradise made two saves and Oskar Gaebele made one save in a combined effort for Watchung Hills (6-7-1). Morristown fell to 3-11-2 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap

Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
