Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Strafford FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation, particularly in low lying or sheltered locations. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, androscoggin, Interior York, and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. In New Hampshire, Strafford County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO