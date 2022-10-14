Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Brandishing Weapon, Subject In The Middle Of The Road – Ukiah Police Logs 10.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Say Boo! Halloween events around Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 10/18/22 – Mendocino County is definitely making up for the lack of trick, treating, haunting and scaring over the past two years with over 25 family-friendly Halloween events for 2022!. Here’s a list of events taking place in Mendocino County, in Calpella, Elk, Fort Bragg, Laytonville, Leggett,...
mendofever.com
Seismic Retrofit Grant Funding Is Available to Eligible Zip Codes in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, and Mitigation Division encourages homeowners in Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, and Willits to take advantage of grant funding to offset the cost of seismic retrofitting of their primary residences. The Earthquake Brace...
2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
The Mendocino Voice
The Mendocino Setlist: October 21-26
MENDOCINO Co., 10/18/22 – Welcome to the launch of the Mendocino Setlist! Each week we feature live music happenings around the county. The music scene of Mendocino County is as diverse as our landscape – just as one can travel from the ocean to the forest, one can experience jazz in Ukiah and blues in Point Arena.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Begin Investigation into Deputy Involved Shooting in Sonoma Valley
Detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department will spend today interviewing people who witnessed Saturday night’s deputy-involved shooting in Sonoma. Two deputies with the Sonoma Police Department shot a man near the Sonoma Plaza. The man allegedly fired one round in a parking lot before being shot at least twice by the deputies. The suspect is in critical but stable condition in a hospital in Sacramento. Body camera footage from both deputies was reviewed by investigators on Monday.
KGO
Sheriff deputies shoot armed North Bay man near Sonoma Plaza Saturday, authorities say
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay man is in critical but stable condition in a Sacramento hospital after being shot multiple times by deputies in the City of Sonoma on Saturday night. Police say the armed suspect brandished his weapon in the middle of Sonoma's bustling tourist district. "As...
mendofever.com
Video Shows New Willits Police Sergeant Pursuing Suspects and Shooting Through Windshield of Cruiser While Working for Humboldt County
In August 2022, Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizzaraga announced to the City Council he had sworn-in Jordan Walstrom as the department’s new Sergeant, in an end to a job search begun earlier that spring. As of July 20, 2022, Sergeant Walstrom was employed with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa
Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
mendofever.com
Newsom and Bonta Praise California’s Legal Cannabis Industry—Mendocino County Leaders Say It’s Broken
Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta published notably similar press releases this week celebrating California’s cannabis industry touting it as the “largest, safest, and most regulated” market in the world. To protect the Golden State’s legal cannabis industry, Newsom and Bonta extolled the mission of...
mendofever.com
CAL FIRE Conducting Prescribed Burn Next Two Weeks East of Fort Bragg
The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE Mendocino:. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be conducting a large broadcast burn, located east of the community of Fort Bragg, north of Parlin Fork Conservation Camp, 23000 State Highway 20, north of Highway 20, and west of Willits. Smoke will be visible in the area.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana
Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
kymkemp.com
Three People Reportedly Overdosing on Mushrooms at Burlington Campground
In an apparent second case of multiple people being poisoned by mushrooms in the Emerald Triangle this week, about 6:30 p.m., emergency dispatch sent fire and ambulance to Burlington Campground where three people were reported to be ill from ingesting mushrooms. Yesterday, our brother site in Mendocino County, MendoFever, reported...
mendofever.com
‘We Could Have Been Killed’: Ukiah Family Left Reeling After Vehicle Evading Police Strikes Their Business
Last Thursday afternoon, Yasmín Mendoza, her husband, and their two children were at their family-owned business on Ukiah’s South State Street taking it slow before a number of clients were scheduled to arrive. Around 3:33 p.m., the Ukiah Police attempted to pull Malique West-Colvin over in his 2016...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Teen Arrested for 4th Time on Firearm Charges
Cops take an illegal firearm from a teen in Santa Rosa who had been arrested three previous times on gun charges. Early Saturday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for tinted windows on Dutton Avenue near Highway 12. They contacted the 17-year-old driver, who lied about his name and age, and smelled cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up one pound of packaged marijuana and over $1000 on the driver. Officers also found a loaded Glock 19x with a Glock Switch, enabling fully automatic fire, as well as a 50-round 9mm Glock magazine. This was the juvenile driver’s fourth firearm related arrest.
mendofever.com
Hunkered Down in Their Car, A Mother and Father Deliver Their Baby on the Shoulder of Highway 128
On Sunday, October 15, 2022, an Oregon couple was driving south and somehow ended up on Mendocino County’s Highway 128, a road of twists and turns running east to west from the Mendocino Coast to Anderson Valley finally terminating in Cloverdale. In the early morning dark, around 3 o’clock,...
mendofever.com
CAL FIRE’s Parlin Fork Prescribed Burn Begins Under ‘Perfect Weather Conditions’
CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit’s Parlin Vegetation Management Program prescribed burn began at approximately noon today, Monday, October 17, 2022. The weather today presented the perfect conditions for our highly trained and fire-seasoned professionals to conduct this prescribed burn. At scene were 6 Engines, 4 Firefighter Handcrews, 1 Dozer, and multiple Chief Officers.
mendofever.com
Man Evades Law Enforcement—Collides with Ukiah Building—Flees on Foot—Remains At-Large
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-13-2022, at approximately 3:33 pm, Ukiah PD personnel attempted to stop the driver of a...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Looking for Teen Who Went Missing Last Week
Have you seen this missing teenage boy? 14-year-old Juan “Jonny” Urena-Herrera was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving his Santa Rosa home. Jonny is about 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and a black bandana. Jonny may also have a black backpack. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
