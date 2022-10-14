Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Boldy James – “Drop An Album”
Boldy James does not slow down. In addition to a slew of features this year, Detroit underground staple has already released full albums with producers Real Bad Man and Nicholas Craven in 2022. Today he’s back with a song on the producer Evidence’s YouTube channel. It’s called “Drop An Album,” but it’s not necessarily teasing a new LP: “Clips as round as a vinyl — don’t make me drop a album,” Boldy raps. “Shoutout to Theodore and Simon, shit, but I was Alvin.” Then again, who could be surprised if a whole Boldy x Evidence project was on the way? Hear “Drop An Album” below.
Stereogum
Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Breaks The Weeknd’s Record For Longest Hot 100 Run
Alternative radio mainstays Glass Animals scored a crossover smash with their 2020 single “Heat Waves.” In the short term, it’s also been one of the most enduring hits in music history. In March, “Heat Waves” set the record for the longest climb to #1 in Hot 100 history, reaching the top in its 59th week on the chart. Now it’s broken another record related to longevity.
Stereogum
Nick Hakim – “Feeling Myself”
In a few days, the genre-agnostic psychedelic soul musician Nick Hakim will drop his new LP Cometa. Hakim recorded the album at a bunch of different studios in different cities, and it features assists from a few prominent friends. Alex G, for instance, plays piano on lead single “Happen,” while DJ Dahi co-produced “M1.” “Vertigo” doesn’t feature any boldfaced names, but that was another early track. Today, Hakim has shared one last song.
Stereogum
Pinkshift Are Changing The Face Of Pop-Punk In More Ways Than One
Once just three Johns Hopkins students with plans to go into medicine or engineering, Pinkshift are now an essential act in modern pop-punk, and they represent a more progressive vision for the genre in several ways. Vocalist Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo, and drummer Myron Houngbedji rose to fame over the course of the pandemic, most notably with the track “i’m gonna tell my therapist on you.” The fact that the band is entirely composed of people of color added some much-needed representation to a pop-punk scene that’s historically been predominantly white and male, at a time where audiences were seeking to diversify who they listen to. The 2021 EP Saccharine solidified their stake in the genre.
Stereogum
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Stereogum
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “One More Chance” (Feat. Navy Blue)
Last year, the New York underground rap lifer Wiki teamed up with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Navy Blue. Navy Blue handled all the production on Wiki’s album Half God, and it was one of last year’s best rap albums. In a couple of days, Wiki will follow that album with Cold Cuts, a new mixtape that he recorded with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. We’ve already posted the early tracks “My Life” and “The Fonz,” and now we get to hear Wiki and Navy Blue get back together.
Stereogum
Stream Knifeplay’s Spectacular New Album Animal Drowning
What a week for inventive Philadelphia bands dropping albums outside the standard Friday release cycle. Monday it was woozy surrealists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Lucky Styles. Today it’s recent Band To Watch honorees Knifeplay with sophomore LP Animal Drowning, one of this year’s best releases in any genre.
Stereogum
Jeff Tweedy – “Pharmacist” (Alvvays Cover)
Like basically everyone with an iota of taste, Jeff Tweedy is a fan of the new Alvvays album. As a public offering on his subscription-based Substack outpost Starship Casual, the Wilco leader recently shared a lo-fi acoustic cover of “Pharmacist,” the opening track from the Toronto indie-pop band’s spectacular Blue Rev. Here’s what he wrote about it:
Stereogum
Kelela – “Happy Ending”
Last month, Kelela returned with “Washed Away,” her first new single in the five years since the release of her debut album Take Me Apart. At the time, Kelela described the muted track was “an ambient heart-check.” Today, she’s back with a grooving track that’s more of a proper re-introduction: the smooth and clubby “Happy Ending,” which was produced with LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii. Watch a video for the song below.
Stereogum
Stream They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s New Album Lucky Styles
The Philadelphia experimental shoegaze band They Are Gutting A Body Of Water already delivered one of the year’s best EPs in their split with A Country Western. Today they’re back with a beautiful and fascinating new LP. TAGABOW’s latest is called Lucky Styles, though on Bandcamp and streaming services it’s simply listed as s.
Stereogum
Stream Elite Gymnastics’ New Album snow flakes 2022
Last year, Jaime Brooks revived her Elite Gymnastics project and performed under the name for the first time in 9 years as part of a virtual fundraiser. At the time, Brooks said that she was working on a proper Elite Gymnastics debut album, and that she was in the process of reworking older songs, many of which were made during the wild west days of sampling MP3s.
Stereogum
Tom Skinner – “The Journey”
In a couple weeks, Tom Skinner — the London drummer who has been quite busy in the past year between his work with the Smile and Sons Of Kemet — is releasing a new solo album called Voices Of Bishara. “This record is an attempt to put something...
Stereogum
John Cale Announces New Album Feat. Animal Collective, Weyes Blood, Sylvan Esso, & More
In August, the legend John Cale released a new single, “Night Crawling,” and today he’s announced a new album called MERCY, his first featuring all original songs in a decade. It comes with quite the stacked contributor list: Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress, and Fat White Family are all featured guests on the album, and today Cale is sharing a track called “Story Of Blood” that features Weyes Blood, who is in the midst of her own album rollout. The hauntingly gorgeous track comes with a music video directed by Jethro Waters.
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.
Stereogum
koleżanka – “Canals Of Our City”
Last year, Kristina Moore released her debut album as koleżanka, Place Is. Today, she’s back with her first new track since then, “Canals Of The City,” a pattering and melodic one that builds into a gorgeous swirl. “This is a song inspired by a memory,” Moore said in a statement. “It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Röyksopp – “Feel It” (Feat. Maurissa Rose)
Next month, the long-running Norwegian dance duo Röyksopp will finish up their Profound Mysteries project, which has already yielded two full-length albums, with Profound Mysteries III. They’ve already shared a bunch of tracks from the new record: “Speed King,” “The Night” with Alison Goldfrapp, “Me&Youphoria” with Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs. Today, they’ve shared another new jam called “Feel It.”
Stereogum
Gay Meat – “Bed Of Every”
Next week, North Carolina indie-emo standout Gay Meat (also known as Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn) will release his debut EP, Bed Of Every. In the lead-up, Kuehn has shared a couple of singles: the tongue-in-cheek “Heart Shaped Flail” and “Anne Marie.” Today, Kuehn is back with the EP’s title track — a slow-chugging electro-rock ballad that processes a dissociative episode Kuehn experienced after his mother’s death: “Do you savor sadness/ Or do you think that I am batshit?” “Bed Of Every” is sonically innovative and poignant as hell. Listen to the moving track below.
Stereogum
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Sang Happy Birthday To Flea At ACL
Hayley Williams led a “happy birthday” singalong to celebrate Flea’s 60th during Paramore’s set at Austin City Limits yesterday. “I’ve loved you since I was 8 years old and it was really inappropriate,” she sang before hitting a super high note. “Happy motherfucking birthday to Flea.”
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Pigments
What a fascinating career Dawn Richard is carving out. With this week’s release of Pigments, her new collaborative album with producer and composer Spencer Zahn, the New Orleans singer-songwriter’s evolution from expressly commercial pop to avant-garde experimentalism is beginning to parallel Scott Walker’s in its unexpected audacity.
Stereogum
Hear Two Awesome Songs From Tony Molina’s Old Band OVENS
As a solo artist, Tony Molina has developed a reputation as one of the best power-pop singer-songwriters going, churning out short, sweet pop tunes at an alarming clip. He honed that skill in a series of bands over the years, including one called OVENS. The band’s 44-track self-titled double LP will soon be released on vinyl for the first time after its initial CD run in 2009, and although as a rule we don’t post “previously unreleased” music that has been sitting there on YouTube for years, I thought this one was cool enough to spotlight.
