Sand Rock, AL

weisradio.com

Gaylesville VFD Hosting Food Giveaway this Friday, October 21st

The Gaylesville Fire Department will be hosting a food distribution this Friday, October 21st, beginning at 12 noon. The food giveaway will take place at the fire department, located at 4740 Main Street in Gaylesville. For more information, call 256-422-5299 or visit the department’s Facebook page.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Luxury Log Cabin on Half Acre in Alabama For Sale

If you’re looking for a tiny house AND land, look no further. This log cabin park model in Mentone, Alabama sits on 1/2 acre and it’s for sale for $179,000. At 399 square feet you’ll get a spacious living room with an electric fireplace, a galley kitchen, full bathroom and a downstairs bedroom! Interested parties can contact the seller on Facebook.
MENTONE, AL
FOX54 News

Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Throw some bags for Holly Pond baseball

CULLMAN, Ala. – The third annual Holly Pond Baseball Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the Cullman County Cornhole Club, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Holly Pond High School, with registration from 10-10:45 a.m. Bags fly at 11. The event is a fundraiser for the HPHS baseball team. For Holly Pond’s first cornhole tournament, Cullman County Cornhole Club Founder Robert Haddix said, “Sonya Glasscock contacted us and said her group had heard about cornhole and its popularity growing, and they wanted to try something different in their fundraising group. So, we agreed to run it for them, and they did a...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured

Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
RAINSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned

Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Boaz, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Hayden High School volleyball team will have a game with Boaz High School on October 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
BOAZ, AL
weisradio.com

SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg

Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
LEESBURG, AL
weisradio.com

3 Car Accident-2 Injured

At Approximately 1:10 PM today (Tuesday afternoon) The Centre PD was on the scene of a 3 car accident that took place just in front of Walmart on West Main Street and Highway 411 in Centre. The accident delayed traffic for several minutes blocking the westbound roadway. There were two people injured. One person was transported to Gadsden regional, and the other to Atrium-Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Another Round Of Sub Freezing Temps Forecast

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING FOR TONIGHT, FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY with Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected. This cold system will impact most of central Alabama from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Shed and Car Fire Saturday

Cedar Bluff, Centre, and Gaylesville Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Armstrong Road in Cedar Bluff Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene a shed was on fire and a car next to it caught fire. According to Cedar Bluff Fire Chief Steven Kimmons, a fire...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
AL.com

New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville

The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 19th

Mitchell Battles, 46 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree, obstructing police, and interference, by the Centre Police Department. Dillion Ocain, 30 of Leesburg, charged with Theft Of Property 1st degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Office. Derrick Ward, 43 of Gadsden, charged with failure to appear on previous...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st

Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

