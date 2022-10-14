Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Gaylesville VFD Hosting Food Giveaway this Friday, October 21st
The Gaylesville Fire Department will be hosting a food distribution this Friday, October 21st, beginning at 12 noon. The food giveaway will take place at the fire department, located at 4740 Main Street in Gaylesville. For more information, call 256-422-5299 or visit the department’s Facebook page.
tinyhousetalk.com
Luxury Log Cabin on Half Acre in Alabama For Sale
If you’re looking for a tiny house AND land, look no further. This log cabin park model in Mentone, Alabama sits on 1/2 acre and it’s for sale for $179,000. At 399 square feet you’ll get a spacious living room with an electric fireplace, a galley kitchen, full bathroom and a downstairs bedroom! Interested parties can contact the seller on Facebook.
Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
Throw some bags for Holly Pond baseball
CULLMAN, Ala. – The third annual Holly Pond Baseball Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the Cullman County Cornhole Club, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Holly Pond High School, with registration from 10-10:45 a.m. Bags fly at 11. The event is a fundraiser for the HPHS baseball team. For Holly Pond’s first cornhole tournament, Cullman County Cornhole Club Founder Robert Haddix said, “Sonya Glasscock contacted us and said her group had heard about cornhole and its popularity growing, and they wanted to try something different in their fundraising group. So, we agreed to run it for them, and they did a...
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured
Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned
Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
Boaz, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
weisradio.com
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg
Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
weisradio.com
3 Car Accident-2 Injured
At Approximately 1:10 PM today (Tuesday afternoon) The Centre PD was on the scene of a 3 car accident that took place just in front of Walmart on West Main Street and Highway 411 in Centre. The accident delayed traffic for several minutes blocking the westbound roadway. There were two people injured. One person was transported to Gadsden regional, and the other to Atrium-Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
weisradio.com
Another Round Of Sub Freezing Temps Forecast
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING FOR TONIGHT, FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY with Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected. This cold system will impact most of central Alabama from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
weisradio.com
Four Cherokee County volleyball teams getting set for North Super Regional
HUNTSVILLE – Four Cherokee County volleyball teams and Piedmont have qualified for this week’s North Super Regional at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center on Wednesday and Thursday. The action begins on Wednesday with Class 4A Cherokee County (30-25) taking on West Morgan (38-12) at 10:15 a.m. The winner...
weisradio.com
Shed and Car Fire Saturday
Cedar Bluff, Centre, and Gaylesville Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Armstrong Road in Cedar Bluff Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene a shed was on fire and a car next to it caught fire. According to Cedar Bluff Fire Chief Steven Kimmons, a fire...
9,000 acres in 6 counties: Land Trust conserves land as Huntsville grows
The best way to appreciate nature is to experience it. That is a theme of the Land Trust of North Alabama as it seeks to conserve land at a time of historic population growth in the Huntsville area. “We provide opportunities for people to get out into nature and experience...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County’s De’Marrius Diamond Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations De’Marrius Diamond from Cherokee County High School for being selected as Alabama ONE’s Player of the Week! De’Marrius had 8 tackles and 5 sacks in CCHS’ win over Fultondale on October 7, 2022.
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville
The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
Breeze Airways announces new destinations flying out of Huntsville
Breeze Airways has announced it will now offer flights to Orlando, Fl and Charleston, SC out of Huntsville International Airport.
71-year-old man missing from Talladega County for 2 days
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for two days. David Wayne Kilgore, 71, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Jeremy Lane in Lincoln. Police said he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 19th
Mitchell Battles, 46 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree, obstructing police, and interference, by the Centre Police Department. Dillion Ocain, 30 of Leesburg, charged with Theft Of Property 1st degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Office. Derrick Ward, 43 of Gadsden, charged with failure to appear on previous...
doppleronline.ca
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
