CULLMAN, Ala. – The third annual Holly Pond Baseball Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the Cullman County Cornhole Club, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Holly Pond High School, with registration from 10-10:45 a.m. Bags fly at 11. The event is a fundraiser for the HPHS baseball team. For Holly Pond’s first cornhole tournament, Cullman County Cornhole Club Founder Robert Haddix said, “Sonya Glasscock contacted us and said her group had heard about cornhole and its popularity growing, and they wanted to try something different in their fundraising group. So, we agreed to run it for them, and they did a...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO