18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon.

The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training.

The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield.

The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and will now be eligible for employment with most California law enforcement agencies.

