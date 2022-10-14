ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYIx5_0iYQcOSP00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon.

The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training.

The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield.

The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and will now be eligible for employment with most California law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Kern County schools see an increase in attendance post-pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the pandemic stopped our normal routines, including kids going to school, some schools across the state are still struggling with low attendance. However, Kern County schools are experiencing the opposite, an increase in attendance this school year, including the McFarland Unified School District, Bakersfield City School District and Panama Buena […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman

Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon

Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2001 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways were affected as a result […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies victim in Delano shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a 33 year-old man killed in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Delano. The coroner’s office said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down Saturday Oct. 15 around 6:25 p.m. When officers […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17. Police said Murillo was last seen on Park Drive Tuesday morning at 8:15. He is considered at-risk due to this being his first time reported missing. Murillo is described as 5 feet and 6 inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Honor Flight scheduled for take-off Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight 45 will take 97 Kern County Veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor. There will be two World War II Veterans on board, 9 Korean War Veterans and 86 Vietnam Veterans, 4 of whom are women. The charter flight leaves Meadows Field […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Customers allegedly set fire at Party City in Rosedale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire was set inside the Party City in the shopping promenade on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night in Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The fire was reported at 7:30 p.m., employees told police that the fire was started by customers in an aisle prompting employees and customers to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Both sides rest in Wendy Howard trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Both sides rested Tuesday in the murder trial of Wendy Howard, who finished two days of testimony regarding the events leading to the deadly shooting of an ex-boyfriend who molested their daughter. Howard gave a series of vague answers Tuesday morning as a prosecutor asked her to explain step-by-step her actions […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County libraries offer free Narcan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are partnering to offer free Narcan at all Kern County Libraries, according to organizers. Organizers said the Kern BHRS trained library staff on how to distribute and administer Narcan. Andie Sullivan, the director of libraries said in a news release: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy