Huntsville, AL

North Alabama legislators, educators, entrepreneurs discuss challenges at roundtable

ATHENS, Ala. — Lawmakers, rural community leaders, higher education leadership and entrepreneurs came together in Athens for a regional roundtable hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035. The discussion focused on North Alabama’s current opportunities related to entrepreneurship, commercialization and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce. The roundtable fostered...
ATHENS, AL
Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
With sub-30 temps, what should we do with plants?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As you may have heard during our weather forecasts, we’re expecting some much colder temperatures in the next few days. While us humans can throw a sweatshirt on or make the dog walk a little shorter, what should we do with our plants?. A cold...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Rocket City Pride celebrates 10 years of pride in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rocket City Pride celebrated 10 years of pride with their annual festival. This year it was put on at the Orion Amphitheater. JQ Kirkland, the chair of operations for Rocket City Pride says they, "put it on to show diversity and show it's okay to be who you are and accepted. And we love all and want to let people know that we have a safe place."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
City of Huntsville considers medical cannabis program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After giving careful consideration to the new medical option, Huntsville city administrators believe making medical cannabis products available to qualified patients under the care of a physician would be beneficial for those suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses. Alabama is the 37th state to allow use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. The law creating Alabama’s medical cannabis system received bipartisan support in the state legislature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Bluegrass and BBQ festival in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 4th Annual Bluegrass & BBQ Festival will start picking and grilling on Saturday, October 15 at Huntsville's Southside Park. The bluegrass bands will be performing from 2pm until 8pm and include Three on a String, Another Town, and Justin & Angelica Branum. The event will have food trucks on site and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.

Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
DECATUR, AL
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
HARTSELLE, AL
Athens to host "Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby" on October 8

ATHENS, Ala. — The 22nd Annual Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby will take place at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens on October 8th. The race will start at 4pm with hundreds of ducks being launched down the park's water spillway. Each entered duck will feature a special design and compete for several prizes, including a $2,000 grand prize and a Lazy Duck Award for the last duck in each heat of the race.
ATHENS, AL
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Second fire occurs at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Madison — An investigation is underway after an amazon fulfillment center in Madison caught fire last night. Its' the second time in a week. Amazon employees were sent home during the first investigation with non-work pay. Trent Bennett, an Assistant Fire Marshal at Huntsville Fire Department says, "it...
MADISON, AL
Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course comes to Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. — Courtland welcomed Alabama's first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course this week. The woman behind the mural is Sonya Clemons also known as "Artlady". Clemons, a Jackson County muralist, was commissioned by the Singing River Trail (SRT) to hand paint the usable public art hopscotch court on the square of Historic Downtown Courtland. The court is now open to the public.
COURTLAND, AL
