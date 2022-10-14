Read full article on original website
North Alabama legislators, educators, entrepreneurs discuss challenges at roundtable
ATHENS, Ala. — Lawmakers, rural community leaders, higher education leadership and entrepreneurs came together in Athens for a regional roundtable hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035. The discussion focused on North Alabama’s current opportunities related to entrepreneurship, commercialization and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce. The roundtable fostered...
The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama announce a new facility coming to North Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local leaders of the community gathered at 3911 Pulaski Pike for the dedication of the future home of the Boys & Girls Clubs North Alabama (BGCNAL)-North Huntsville Campus and to announce the beginning of the construction and renovation phase for other major projects across the region.
Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
Huntsville's 'We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym' brings sensory-safe play to all children
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you can remember as a kid you needed an outlet to play. Well, a new gym just opened in Rocket City!. 'We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym' caters to children with autism and special needs but welcomes all children to take part in the fun.
With sub-30 temps, what should we do with plants?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As you may have heard during our weather forecasts, we’re expecting some much colder temperatures in the next few days. While us humans can throw a sweatshirt on or make the dog walk a little shorter, what should we do with our plants?. A cold...
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
Over 2000 students attended the JLDC conference as the state moves towards more career-tech education
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The largest non-athletic gathering of students in the Southeastern United States for an educational purpose was held today in Huntsville. The Alabama Joint Leadership Development Conference (JLDC) brought over 2000 students from across north Alabama to learn valuable skills for the career-tech workforce. The goal of...
Rocket City Pride celebrates 10 years of pride in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rocket City Pride celebrated 10 years of pride with their annual festival. This year it was put on at the Orion Amphitheater. JQ Kirkland, the chair of operations for Rocket City Pride says they, "put it on to show diversity and show it's okay to be who you are and accepted. And we love all and want to let people know that we have a safe place."
City of Huntsville considers medical cannabis program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After giving careful consideration to the new medical option, Huntsville city administrators believe making medical cannabis products available to qualified patients under the care of a physician would be beneficial for those suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses. Alabama is the 37th state to allow use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. The law creating Alabama’s medical cannabis system received bipartisan support in the state legislature.
Huntsville's '3rd Base Grill' is closing its doors due to inflation, staffing shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A popular bar and grill in Huntsville is closing its doors next week. '3rd Base Grill' employees say the lack of cooking staff and uncertainty about the sold property their building sits on, is why they're unable to keep things running. Gwen Perry has worked as...
Bluegrass and BBQ festival in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 4th Annual Bluegrass & BBQ Festival will start picking and grilling on Saturday, October 15 at Huntsville's Southside Park. The bluegrass bands will be performing from 2pm until 8pm and include Three on a String, Another Town, and Justin & Angelica Branum. The event will have food trucks on site and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Crisis Services of North Alabama seeing an increase in severe cases in 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Crisis Services of North Alabama say there's been an increase in severe domestic violence cases. The pandemic and the current economic crisis could be playing a role in this. Adde Waggoner, the Development Director for Crisis Services of North Alabama, says, "unfortunately, we've seen a sustained...
Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.
Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
Huntsville Hospital Health System looking for workers to help the growing community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The healthcare field saw a significant decrease in employment due to COVID-19 and the resulting worker burnout. Huntsville Hospital System is doing all it can to make sure it can serve a growing community but also provided their workers with much needed support. President Tracy Doughty knows that growth plays a big role.
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
Athens to host "Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby" on October 8
ATHENS, Ala. — The 22nd Annual Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby will take place at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens on October 8th. The race will start at 4pm with hundreds of ducks being launched down the park's water spillway. Each entered duck will feature a special design and compete for several prizes, including a $2,000 grand prize and a Lazy Duck Award for the last duck in each heat of the race.
Casey White will not face the death penalty for his role in 2015 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After talks with the family of Connie Ridgeway, the prosecution stated they are not seeking the death penalty for Casey White. That means White will face life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is found guilty. White is charged with capital murder, accused...
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
Second fire occurs at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison
HUNTSVILLE, Madison — An investigation is underway after an amazon fulfillment center in Madison caught fire last night. Its' the second time in a week. Amazon employees were sent home during the first investigation with non-work pay. Trent Bennett, an Assistant Fire Marshal at Huntsville Fire Department says, "it...
Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course comes to Courtland
COURTLAND, Ala. — Courtland welcomed Alabama's first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course this week. The woman behind the mural is Sonya Clemons also known as "Artlady". Clemons, a Jackson County muralist, was commissioned by the Singing River Trail (SRT) to hand paint the usable public art hopscotch court on the square of Historic Downtown Courtland. The court is now open to the public.
