Indianapolis Zoo celebrates elephant's 17th birthday
INDIANAPOLIS — Happy 17th birthday, Kedar!. The Indianapolis Zoo shared photos Tuesday of the "Jurassic Park"-themed party in the elephant yard. The zoo said Kedar's presents were shaped like dinosaur eggs and topped off with his favorite treat: a pumpkin!. What other people are reading:
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
Marco Andretti renews sponsorship for run at 18th Indy 500 start
INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti will be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next May, looking to make another start in the Indianapolis 500. Andretti Autosport announced Monday that KULR Technology Group would return in 2023 to sponsor Andretti's No. 98 entry as he attempts to qualify for his 18th Indy 500.
'It's a vicious cycle' | Indy's homicides taking toll on families
INDIANAPOLIS — This month, there have been more homicides in Indianapolis than days. “It’s a vicious cycle. We need to stop,” said Calvin Lawson Sr., whose son was killed last weekend. “The detective said he just shot him in the neck.”. Friday night, IMPD was called...
Drive-thru, holiday-themed lights show returning to Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A popular central Indiana concert venue is transforming into a holiday spectacle. "Magic of Lights" is returning to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The holiday-themed, drive-thru lights show will be open each day between 6-10 p.m. Tickets...
Woman shot on Indianapolis' west side dies after arriving at Hendricks County hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot on Indianapolis' west side died after arriving at a Hendricks County hospital Tuesday night. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, IMPD officers responded to IU Health West Hospital in Avon for a report of a walk-in person shot. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead by medical staff.
City leaders break ground on Krannert Park $7 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS — Big improvements are coming to Krannert Park on the west side of Indianapolis. City leaders broke ground on a new facility at Krannert Park on Monday and showcased incoming improvements. “This fifty-year-old park is a part of the fabric of the far-westside. But over the last several...
Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the east side of Indianapolis are asking the state to listen to their concerns on the future of a former women's prison. The property on Randolph Street has been vacant since 2017, with neighbors saying that's far too long. "Whatever happens here is going to...
Here's what Pacers fans can expect inside the upgraded Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — As part of the second largest renovation in NBA history, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is ready to welcome guests for the Indiana Pacers' season opener Wednesday night. New this year, Hoosier artwork lines the halls, untraditional food options fill menus throughout the fieldhouse, and in just a few months,...
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," she said.
Indianapolis passes $1.5 billion budget
Indianapolis now has an official plan to improve the city next year. Last night, the city passed the proposed budget for 2023.
Good News: Coats for Kids
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
IMPD sergeant indicted in use of force arrest on Monument Circle
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury indicted an IMPD sergeant Tuesday for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force while arresting him. Sgt. Eric Huxley, 44, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Huxley is a 15-year veteran with the department.
4 arrested in Seymour thefts of $80,000 in truck tires, box truck
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour Police Department investigation into a string of thefts of truck tires and a box truck led to the arrests of four Illinois men. It began July 11 when someone stole more than $70,000 worth of semi-truck tires from the Best One Kentuckiana, located at 1000 S. Commerce Drive in Seymour. While investigating, officers learned a rental box truck from Ryder in Austin, Indiana, had been stolen and was used in the theft of the tires.
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
Some tenants of troubled Irvington apartment complex get relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmie Owens is breathing a sigh of relief. "Finally, after a year and some months, someone has finally listened," said Owens. 13News was there as Owens and other tenants were moving out of the troubled Irvington Arms Apartments on East Washington Street. "Never have I been through...
Strut 2 Save Lives honors race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson
NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Dozens of dogs and Hoosiers hit the pavement Sunday to raise money for families whose lost loved ones have saved lives with organ donation. The Strut 2 Save Lives is an event organized by the parents of Bryan Clauson — a race car driver who died in a crash in 2016. He saved five lives through organ donation.
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
North Indianapolis grocery options shrink with upcoming closure of Dollar General
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dollar General at 38th Street and College Avenue in Indianapolis is in its final days. It's set to close at the end of the year and in this neighborhood, that's a big deal. "I come to this store at least three times a week," said north...
Police looking for missing Greenfield woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 26-year-old woman. Amber Kendall Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22, according to police. Greenfield police said she was reported missing in a Facebook post Wednesday. Guffey is 5...
