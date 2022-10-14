ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Zoo celebrates elephant's 17th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy 17th birthday, Kedar!. The Indianapolis Zoo shared photos Tuesday of the "Jurassic Park"-themed party in the elephant yard. The zoo said Kedar's presents were shaped like dinosaur eggs and topped off with his favorite treat: a pumpkin!. What other people are reading:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
CARMEL, IN
Marco Andretti renews sponsorship for run at 18th Indy 500 start

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti will be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next May, looking to make another start in the Indianapolis 500. Andretti Autosport announced Monday that KULR Technology Group would return in 2023 to sponsor Andretti's No. 98 entry as he attempts to qualify for his 18th Indy 500.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Good News: Coats for Kids

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
4 arrested in Seymour thefts of $80,000 in truck tires, box truck

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour Police Department investigation into a string of thefts of truck tires and a box truck led to the arrests of four Illinois men. It began July 11 when someone stole more than $70,000 worth of semi-truck tires from the Best One Kentuckiana, located at 1000 S. Commerce Drive in Seymour. While investigating, officers learned a rental box truck from Ryder in Austin, Indiana, had been stolen and was used in the theft of the tires.
SEYMOUR, IN
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
INDIANA STATE
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Police looking for missing Greenfield woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 26-year-old woman. Amber Kendall Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22, according to police. Greenfield police said she was reported missing in a Facebook post Wednesday. Guffey is 5...
GREENFIELD, IN
