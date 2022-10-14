ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline

The Green Bay Packers just lost again on Sunday and now sit at 3-3 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the offense had a brutal day and their struggles continue, which makes one think this team could be very active at the trade deadline. Well, if you’re asking Rodgers, he fully expects GM Brian Gutekunst […] The post Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 7

By now, you probably have a good idea of just how well your fantasy football team is going to perform this season. While your Week 7 waiver wire pickups may not include players that will save your season, they certainly have the depth pieces that you need to make your team better.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade

The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cards offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, […] The post Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
‘That’s my plan’: Dak Prescott drops definitive date for Cowboys return

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is positive he’ll be able to return to action sooner rather than later. After the Cowboys’ Week 6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Ed Werder of ESPN asked the injured Prescott whether or not he believes he can play in Week 7 when they take on the Detroit Lions. With confidence, the Dallas quarterback said, “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.”
Mike McDaniel’s ‘demand’ to Dolphins after losing 3rd straight game amid QB woes

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback woes just will not let up. In a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, Skylar Thompson got injured and forced Teddy Bridgewater into action just one week after the opposite happened. Thompson’s thumb injury is just the latest injury to Dolphins quarterbacks that began with Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury. Mike McDaniel is doing what he can to keep the team competitive.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa details horrific memory of Week 4 concussion

It’s been a couple of weeks since the incident, but the memory of Tua Tagovailoa’s scary concussion still lingers in many NFL fans’ minds. The Miami Dolphins QB went down with a concussion during their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Many genuinely feared for Tagovailoa’s life, as it was his second head/neck injury in a week.
49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others

San Francisco 49ers fans rejoice: the defense is getting healthy again. Per Dave Lombardi of The Athletic, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback Jason Verrett, and defensive end Drake Jackson will be back in practice Wednesday. In addition to the defensive reinforcements, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams returned to practice. Speaking to Jake […] The post 49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s still flying’: Lamar Jackson reacts to Ravens signing DeSean Jackson

Bad news, Baltimore Ravens fans; you might just need to buy a new jersey… at least if you own one with Lamar Jackson’s name on the back of it. Why? Well, because as of October 18th, the jersey is officially out of date, as moving forward, his name badge will have to read “L. Jackson” thanks to the addition of speedy 35-year-old pass catcher DeSean Jackson. That’s right, after splitting his season between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, famously asking for his release from the former a few months before they won the Super Bowl, D Jax has finally found a new home in this his 15th NFL season, signing with the team’s practice squad following a foot injury suffered by 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman that has kept him off of the field since Week 5.
Ravens get encouraging Rashod Bateman update after bringing in DeSean Jackson

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday. The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching

There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
Keenan Allen hints at delaying injury return with Chargers’ bye week looming

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to get Keenan Allen back in action after the veteran wide receiver has missed all but one game this year while nursing a hamstring injury. With a Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks looming on Sunday, Allen opened up on when he expects to return to action, and whether or not he feels it’d be pertinent to wait until after the Chargers’ bye week to return. Via Daniel Popper, Allen seemed open to the idea of potentially sitting out on Sunday in order to enter the Week 8 bye with some additional rest.
Julian Edelman’s bold take on Bailey Zappe-Mac Jones QB1 battle

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman believes a quarterback battle could be on the horizon. In the absence of Mac Jones, rookie QB Bailey Zappe has stepped into the role and has played well. Edelman is the latest analyst that believes that Zappe has a legitimate reason to...
