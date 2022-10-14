Read full article on original website
Six Honored As Mountain West Diver And Freshmen Of The Week
The University of Wyoming swimming & diving team has recognition to go along with its first dual meet of the season. Natalie Six was honored as the Mountain West Conference Diver and Freshman of the Week for her performance against New Mexico. Six took second and third in the 1-...
Cowboy Basketball Gets Votes in Associated Press PreSeason Top 25 Poll
The Associated Press announced its Preseason Poll on Monday with the Wyoming Cowboys receiving 25 votes. The Cowboys were ranked as high as No. 22 in last season’s poll. The Mountain West had two teams make an appearance in the poll with the Cowboys along with San Diego State ranking No. 19 in the poll.
