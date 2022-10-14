Three people, including a toddler, were bitten when a pack of dogs escaped a Staten Island home Tuesday, authorities said. It wasn't clear how many dogs were being kept at the home near York and Prospect avenues, or what they were being kept for, but police said that at least 15 dogs were inside the house as of Tuesday evening, most of which appear to be puppies. Neighbors said at least four canines somehow got off the property and attacked people in the area.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO