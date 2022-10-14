Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Shoving Man to NYC Subway Tracks in Random Attack
The suspect who was seen on camera moments before allegedly shoving a man onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station in an unprovoked attack has been arrested, police said. Miguel Ramirez was led out from the police stationhouse in handcuffs and put into the back of a police car Tuesday evening. Charges against the 35-year-old are still pending.
VIDEO: At-large gunman ambushes victim who was fatally shot, run over in the Bronx
Police released new video Tuesday as they search for the gunman who ambushed a Bronx man who was fatally shot and run over by a fleeing vehicle on Saturday morning.
NBC New York
2 Arrested After Dogs Escape NYC Home, Attack People on Street
Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the Staten Island dog attack a day ago that left three people, including a toddler, bitten on Staten Island, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, and Shontay Holland, 29, are accused of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and...
VIDEO: Man knifed in chaotic corner clash in E. Harlem, suspect sought
A man was stabbed as he and another man fought on a Manhattan street corner, police said Tuesday as they released video of the skirmish in a search for the suspected stabber.
NBC New York
50-Year-Old Arrested in NYC Subway Death, Transit System's 5th Fatality in 2 Weeks
A 50-year-old Queens man has been arrested in the subway death of a 48-year-old from the same borough who fell to the tracks and was hit by an oncoming train as they fought about a phone, police sources and officials said Tuesday. Carlos Garcia faces a single charge of manslaughter...
UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said. There were no injuries. There […]
NBC New York
NY Man Arrested in Hotel Hammer Attack on Showering Girlfriend, Highway Chase: Cops
A man was arrested after he attacked his girlfriend with a hammer while she was showering inside a New York hotel room, then crashed his car as officers chased after him, according to police. Police were initially called to the Tappan Zee Hotel in Rockland County just after 5 a.m....
VIDEO: 2nd person sought in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA employee
Police on Monday released video of a second gunman wanted in the August fatal shooting a Bronx NYCHA maintenance worker.
Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
NBC New York
Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police
A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
NBC New York
Dogs Attack Toddler, 2 Others on Street After Escaping NYC Home; Owner in Custody
Three people, including a toddler, were bitten when a pack of dogs escaped a Staten Island home Tuesday, authorities said. It wasn't clear how many dogs were being kept at the home near York and Prospect avenues, or what they were being kept for, but police said that at least 15 dogs were inside the house as of Tuesday evening, most of which appear to be puppies. Neighbors said at least four canines somehow got off the property and attacked people in the area.
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two stores near Suffolk elementary school
Police say four men have been arrested for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip.
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
Police: Shots fired at vehicle in Centereach
Police tell News 12 a South Setauket man was driving south on North Washington Avenue.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Search for Group of Gunmen following Multiple Shooting Incident
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the group of people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in the Laconia section of the East Bronx. It was reported to police in the 47th Precinct that on...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
