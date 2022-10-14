ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

2 Arrested After Dogs Escape NYC Home, Attack People on Street

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the Staten Island dog attack a day ago that left three people, including a toddler, bitten on Staten Island, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, and Shontay Holland, 29, are accused of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said. There were no injuries. There […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police

A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
WEST ISLIP, NY
NBC New York

Dogs Attack Toddler, 2 Others on Street After Escaping NYC Home; Owner in Custody

Three people, including a toddler, were bitten when a pack of dogs escaped a Staten Island home Tuesday, authorities said. It wasn't clear how many dogs were being kept at the home near York and Prospect avenues, or what they were being kept for, but police said that at least 15 dogs were inside the house as of Tuesday evening, most of which appear to be puppies. Neighbors said at least four canines somehow got off the property and attacked people in the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner

An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy