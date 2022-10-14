Read full article on original website
No. 12 Washburn sweeps Emporia State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part two of the Turnpike Tussle went down volleyball style Tuesday night against Emporia State and it’s Washburn claiming the sweep, 3-0. The ‘Bods won 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 and led in every major statistical category. Kealy Kiviniemi led all players with nine kills, while...
Washburn Rural boys soccer wins Centennial League title for 28th straight season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to dominate this year, after topping Topeka High 5-1 Tuesday night. Easton Bradstreet and Devon Rutschmann both had two goals a piece, while Griffin Heinen added the other goal. Washburn Rural moves to 13-2 on the season.
2022 Girls Golf State Championships
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 girls golf season is now in the books and here are the winners. Washburn Rural finished fourth, Manhattan finished sixth. Emporia (2nd), Seaman (6th). Spartans Avary Eckert (4th), Vikings Lois Deeter (7th). 4A: Wamego (back-to-back state champs) - Addison Douglass (1st), Ashten Pierson (2nd),...
KU men’s basketball No. 5 in Top 25, K-State not ranked
IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - The preseason poll for men’s basketball was released by the Big 12 Monday afternoon. Kansas and Baylor are tied No. 5, while Kansas State was not ranked. In fact, the Big 12 tops the nation with 50 percent of teams ranked in the Top 25....
Lance Leipold selected to Coach of the Year Watch List
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick turnaround of Kansas football, Lance Leipold was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List. The Bryant Coach of the Year Award is awarded annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity, and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.
Stormont Vail Emporia clinic quickly rolls past Pack the Pantry goal
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s Cotton O’Neil clinic in Emporia has quickly rolled past its goal to Pack the Pantry and help the community. Stormont Vail Health says that the Cotton O’Neil Emporia Clinic will Pack the Pantry to benefit the community - and it has quickly rolled past its goal.
Horton gears up for fall flea market
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Horton Flea Market is back for its three-day run, and organizers say it’s better than ever!. Don Gorshong visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event and how it’s part of the “Reinvent Horton” efforts. The Horton Flea...
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
Shawnee Co. to close 46th, Hodges intersection for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of NW 46th St. and Hodges Rd. will close on Wednesday for construction. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Shawnee County says the Public Works Department will close the intersection of NW 46th St. and Hodges Rd. The County noted that the work will involve asphalt...
Bus pad construction to close more lanes of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of more bus pads in the City of Topeka will close more street lanes. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, even more lanes will close for the construction of bus pads in the Capital City. These pads are to be constructed by Conroy Contractors.
Study finds Kansas City saw highest jump in homicide cases in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study found that Kansas City saw the highest jump in homicide cases out of the largest cities in the nation in 2022. With homicide rates having spiked by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the largest cities in the nation in the past quarter, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates.
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
Rebuilt McDonald’s opens for business in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest McDonald’s location is ready for business. A ribbon cutting was held Monday night for the new restaurant at 29th and California. It replaces the previous building torn down in the spring after standing 38 years. With modernized furnishings and a much larger...
K-State’s Chris Klieman makes 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Chris Klieman has been named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List as the Wildcats head into their game against Texas with a 5-2 record. Kansas State University says after he guided Wildcat Football to a 5-1 record - including a...
Crews attempt to extinguish difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to extinguish a difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka on Monday afternoon. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 3 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, crews were called to a home at 1277 Polk St. with reports of a 2-story home fire. Topeka...
K-State offensive line named to midseason award watch list
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s offensive line unit was named to the midseason watch list for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday. The Wildcats are one of 18 schools in contention for the award that is presented to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football since the award was first handed out in 2015.
Salute Our Heroes: A man who is taking strides to turn a Topeka community around
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2017, Johnathan Sublet answered the call to turn around a Topeka community. “They said they are doing some work in this neighborhood called Hi-Crest and said when we called around to some of our friends around the country, they said you were the one to come lead it,” said Sublet.
Washburn Tech opened its doors to recruit students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech opened its doors Wednesday morning, October 19, to recruit some high school students to join the technical college. For the first time in three years, Washburn Tech invited several students from various high schools, GED programs, and ESL [English as a second language] students who are interested in the technical trade. Each student got a chance to see the hands-on training opportunities that Washburn is offering students to prepare them for a career.
One rushed to Lawrence hospital after morning water rescue call
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was rushed to a Lawrence hospital after they were found during a morning water rescue call. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of 200 Indiana St. - Burcham Park - with reports of a person in the water.
Heat lamp in chicken coop cause of structure fire in Ogden
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden house fire causing $200,000 in damage started in a chicken coop. Riley County Fire District One said a heat lamp inside the coop sparked the fire, which then spread up the side of the home and into the attic. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and two rooms were significantly damaged, but the fire district reported no injuries.
