Bruce H. Miller, 85, of Monongahela (Carroll Township), passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in his home. Born April 28, 1937, in Donora, he was the son of the late Harry Sr. and Helen (Powers) Miller. After graduating in 1955 from Donora High School, Bruce opened Millers Auto Body in Donora, where he continued working for many years. Following his retirement from the auto body shop, he began driving school buses until 2020. A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War. He was a member of Journey by Grace Church in Rostraver Township. He loved his faith and his church family was always very important to him. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Rose Marie (Gerbasi) Miller, whom he married in 1987; a daughter, Peggy Gonzales of Miami, Fla.; a son, Joseph (Nicole) Berkich of Daisytown; a brother, Ronald Miller of New Jersey; eight grandchildren, Lauren and Alexa Gonzales, Melissa Pidich, Kylee, Roman and Vivian Berkich and Conner and Liam Kennedy; a great-grandson, Justin Kowalske, a son-in-law, Tony Yauch of Warren, Mich.; a sister in-law, Lois Douglas of Virginia; and his beloved dog, Cody. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Yauch, who died May 8, 2022, and a brother, Harry Miller Sr. Friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Journey By Grace Church, 4803 Route 51, Belle Vernon, with a service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330 or Journey by Grace Church. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

