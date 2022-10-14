Read full article on original website
monvalleyindependent.com
Donuts with Grown-Ups in Charleroi
Charleroi Elementary Center hosted Donuts with Grown-Ups for kindergarten students on Tuesday. Students could invite one grown-up to have breakfast with. JeanAnne Olstein is with her daughter, Teagan, and Caterina Destefano is with her mother, Nicole.
monvalleyindependent.com
Injunction to close Bob’s Tavern upheld
After hearing from the Washington County District Attorney and the owner of Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville Tuesday, a county judge decided to approve the preliminary injunction against the bar, which will remain closed at least until the hearing to decide its permanent fate is held. Washington County Judge Michael Lucas ruled in favor of District Attorney Jason Walsh’s petition to close what he termed a nuisance bar after a Monessen man was shot in the parking lot Oct. 10.
monvalleyindependent.com
Walks today will honor the memory of Marshall Craig
Marshall Craig would have been 29 today. His family and friends, members of Marshall’s Revolution, intend to celebrate him with two walks today at Rotary Park on Third Street in California. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
monvalleyindependent.com
Cecilia A. Kuzma – Monongahela
Cecilia A. Kuzma, 91, of Monongahela, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. Born Feb. 18, 1931, in Bayonne, N.J. Cecilia was the daughter of John and Magdalena Zera Melerski. After her graduation from high school, Cecilia worked as an admissions assistant secretary for the Navy Military Base in Bayonne, N.J., until her retirement. She loved animals, especially dogs, and donated often to ASPCA. She enjoyed taking trips back to the New Jersey shores. Cecilia is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Tammy Kuzma of Mt. Pleasant; and three grandchildren, Autumn Kuzma and Tyeler and Logan Cramer. Preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph A. Kuzma, who died in 1992. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Monongahela, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Bayonne, N.J. At Cecelia’s request, donations can be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at ASPCA.com. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
White Oak collecting on overdue trash accounts
White Oak’s solicitor at Monday’s council meeting said progress continues to be made on the borough’s quest to collect delinquent garbage bills. In February 2021, council directed Solicitor Patricia McGrail and her firm, McGrail & Associates, with pursuing a “significant number” of delinquent trash bills dating back to 2018.
monvalleyindependent.com
Sherry Lee Hilbert – Jefferson Hills, formerly of Webster
Sherry Lee Hilbert, age 57, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Webster, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on May 24, 1965, in Charleroi-Monessen Hospital to Dennis P. and Judith “Judy” Koons Chiedor, who both survive. Sherry was a 1983 graduate of Belle Vernon Area High School. She was also a graduate of Bradford Business School in Pittsburgh. She was currently employed as a senior administrator at UPMC Magee Women’s Research Institute. In addition to her parents, Sherry is survived by her children, Kirsten, Erika and Preston Hilbert; a brother, Dennis J. Chiedor; and an uncle, John (Nancy) Koons; plus many cousins. Sherry devoted her life to being a strong, loving mother. She was soft spoken, but fought voraciously against ovarian cancer. She always dressed to the “nines.” Sherry has finally found her peace, but will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. A private viewing was held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, for family and close friends at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. The family suggests that contributions can be made to UPMC Magee Women’s Research Institute, 204 Craft Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, in Sherry’s name.
monvalleyindependent.com
June Rose Bell – Charleroi
June Rose Bell, 72, of Charleroi, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022. Born on Sept. 19, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Regis and Gladys McIntyre. She was retired from California University of Pennsylvania, where she was the administrative assistant to the dean. She was very loving and dedicated to her grandchildren, always attending their sporting events and activities. June is survived by two daughters, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two stepsons and a sister. Survivors include a daughter, Roxanne (David) Levandosky of Charleroi; grandchildren, Shay, Bryce and Channing Levandosky, Haley (Jake Alvarez) Levandosky, Demi (Corey Stefan) Levandosky and Shane (Jenna Marshall) Shepard; and stepsons, Ray (Jennifer) Stein of Washington and Eric Stein of Bentleyville. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her significant other, Ray Stein; and brother, Regis McIntyre. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., the time of services, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bruce H. Miller -Monongahela
Bruce H. Miller, 85, of Monongahela (Carroll Township), passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in his home. Born April 28, 1937, in Donora, he was the son of the late Harry Sr. and Helen (Powers) Miller. After graduating in 1955 from Donora High School, Bruce opened Millers Auto Body in Donora, where he continued working for many years. Following his retirement from the auto body shop, he began driving school buses until 2020. A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War. He was a member of Journey by Grace Church in Rostraver Township. He loved his faith and his church family was always very important to him. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Rose Marie (Gerbasi) Miller, whom he married in 1987; a daughter, Peggy Gonzales of Miami, Fla.; a son, Joseph (Nicole) Berkich of Daisytown; a brother, Ronald Miller of New Jersey; eight grandchildren, Lauren and Alexa Gonzales, Melissa Pidich, Kylee, Roman and Vivian Berkich and Conner and Liam Kennedy; a great-grandson, Justin Kowalske, a son-in-law, Tony Yauch of Warren, Mich.; a sister in-law, Lois Douglas of Virginia; and his beloved dog, Cody. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Yauch, who died May 8, 2022, and a brother, Harry Miller Sr. Friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Journey By Grace Church, 4803 Route 51, Belle Vernon, with a service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330 or Journey by Grace Church. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Joseph M. Kerestes – Monessen
Joseph M. Kerestes passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Born March 12, 1952, he was the son of the late John J. and Irene W. Sokol Kerestes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael G. Kerestes. Joe was a 1970 graduate of Mon Valley Catholic High School and excelled academically as a student. He was a 1974 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a BS degree of Bachelor of Arts. Joe was also an avid reader. He loved spending time reading non-fiction books and enjoyed sci-fi action movies, loved Pitt and his beloved Steelers. His love for his family and friends was undeniable. He truly enjoyed staying in touch with his MVC classmates and going to Pitt football games on Saturday afternoons. Joe owned and operated his own convenience Store (Joe’s Market) in Monessen and worked at the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare. He is survived by his brothers, John (Rudelle A.) Kerestes of Harrisburg, and David (Patricia) Kerestes of Buena Vista; nieces, Christine and Jennifer; and numerous cousins, friends and a sister-in-law, Connie (Kerestes) Patterson. Her special devotion and love were unwavering. A special thanks to Hempfield Manor and staff and Amedisys Hospice staff for their special care during his extended illness. There will be a 10:30 a.m. gathering Nov. 26, 2022, with an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Andrews Church, 1 Park Manor Road, Donora, PA 15033. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
PennWest California prepares for homecoming
PennWest California carpenters Ed Gauden (on the aerial lift), Frank King and Bailey Lincoski attach the homecoming banner to Booker Towers at the university’s entrance Monday morning. A homecoming parade, football game and other festivities are scheduled for Saturday.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cougars’ big 3 too much for Greyhounds
McKenna DeUnger scored four times and Bella Carroto and Taylor Ramsdell each added a pair of goals as Charleroi rolled over rival Monessen to close Section 2-1A play Monday at Myron Pottios Stadium. After the Greyhounds pulled to within 2-1 with 13:49 remaining in the first half with a Sam Saylor goal, the two teams exchanged three goals in a matter of 42 seconds. It was the Cougars (10-6, 7-4) taking a 4-2 lead in that time.
monvalleyindependent.com
RAD budget available for review
The Allegheny Regional Asset District is asking people to take a look at its preliminary budget for 2023 funding. And the RAD board of directors is asking Allegheny County residents to offer their comments on the proposed spending plan for next year. To read the rest of the story, please...
monvalleyindependent.com
Reader nets No. 100 in BVA win
Farrah Reader became just the fifth girls soccer player in Belle Vernon Area history to join the 100-goal club on Saturday afternoon. Less than four minutes into the second half of an 8-0 win over Uniontown, Reader took a cross pass from Ava Scalise, settled it in front of the net and fired a shot past the Uniontown keeper for the historic milestone. Reader tied her career high with six goals, including five in the first half. She also scored six goals in a 10-2 victory over Uniontown (0-16, 0-13) on Oct. 6.
monvalleyindependent.com
Leopards return from EF ‘spot’less
For just over 56 minutes Monday night, it appeared as if Elizabeth Forward might be on the verge of its first shutout loss of the season. The Warriors were struggling to generate legitimate opportunities and were in need of a spark. To read the rest of the story, please see...
monvalleyindependent.com
EF’s Morgan ties for 4th at PIAA Championship
One local high school golfer brought home a medal from the PIAA 3A Girls Championships, and for anyone that knows her, it’s no surprise it’s Elizabeth Forward freshman Mya Morgan. Morgan, who’s made a name for herself on the junior circuits in the region, capped off her inaugural varsity season by finishing tied for fourth overall by shooting a 5-over par 149 at Penn State’s White Course Monday and Tuesday.
monvalleyindependent.com
Moore’s transfer to BVA approved by WPIAL
Belle Vernon Area’s boys basketball team officially added another weapon that will ease the loss of a couple high scorers due to graduation. Sophomore Zion Moore’s transfer from Ringgold to Belle Vernon was approved by the WPIAL Monday with full eligibility for the season and playoffs. To read...
monvalleyindependent.com
California wins despite late push from Seton Hill
Despite a late surge by the opposition, the California Vulcans bounced back from a tough Coal Bowl loss to IUP by beating Seton Hill, 21-14, in PSAC West play on Saturday evening. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
