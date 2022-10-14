ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Tom Campbell: R and D the only two letters that matter

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P22vo_0iYQaQuD00

Fewer than four weeks remain before the midterm elections. Seasoned political pundits always await the “October Surprise,” some last-minute revelation that impacts the outcome. Short of the Herschel Walker expose, this has been a relatively quiet campaign season.

Election polls are frequently dead wrong in predicting outcomes. Polling is difficult today. Since landline phones are all but abandoned, phone surveys, especially mobile phones, don’t give a conclusive reading. We won’t answer calls from callers we don’t recognize. Online polls also have problems and mail is fraught with its own sampling problems. Besides, things can change so quickly that even an accurate poll taken three weeks ago can’t be trusted.

Two things we do have trust in. First, the closeness of state and national races. But the biggest reveal is that only two letters seem to matter in how people will vote. The letters “R” or “D” beside a candidate’s name predicts how the vote will be cast.

We are so tribal that little else matters than sticking with the party, or the party with which we most closely identify. Issues don’t matter. Truth doesn’t either. Facts are fungible. Character isn’t a consideration. Not only is education not important, it is scorned. Those with higher education degrees are mocked as the “elite.”

Republican candidates are in the bag for Trump, loyally denying the 2020 election results and paying obeisance to the high holy one. Here in North Carolina that list includes incumbent Congressmen Greg Murphy, Virginia Foxx, David Rouzer, Dan Bishop, Richard Hudson and Ted Budd, as well as Courtney Geels, Tyler Lee, Bo Hines and Sandy Smith.

People on team Trump say they worry about whether the elections will be fairly conducted without interference. They should be. It is Republicans who are conducting intimidation and harassment campaigns against election officials, coordinating records requests that waste time and resources, then demanding partisan poll watchers to confront those trying to count the votes. No wonder so many election workers are refusing to work this cycle. And guess who is taking their places? We all should be worried about election interference.

Let’s examine some of the rogues in the GOP gallery. In the 1st District there’s Sandy Smith, accused of hitting one husband with an alarm clock, threatening another husband with a frying pan and trying to run over him with her car. She’s also accused of punching her daughter. She denies those charges, of course. Smith says if elected she will demand that anyone who stole the 2020 election from Trump should be executed. Does that include all 81 million Biden voters?

Then there’s ex-football player Bo Hines in the 13th district, who said, “You know, a lot of people have likened the situation that’s going on right now as, you know, they say we’re in a banana republic. I think that’s an insult to all the Banana Republics across the country. I mean, at least the manager of Banana Republic — unlike our president — knows where he is and why he’s there and what he’s doing.” If elected Bo will push for a 10-year moratorium on all immigrants. Good luck trying to get our universities, corporate America, construction companies, yard maintenance firms and others to join. Maybe it’s not Bo time?

And don’t forget Herschel Walker and Marjorie Taylor Greene. She said those who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6 were “civically engaged American citizens exercising their constitutional freedoms.” Or Iowa’s Senate candidate Zach Nunn, who was mystified the Capitol Police couldn’t “stop a bunch of middle-aged individuals from walking onto the floor.”

Are these the Republicans’ best and brightest candidates? I’m not saying Democrats don’t have their own crazies, but we now understand why Kevin McCarthy says that should he become House Speaker he will initiate a “Commitment to America.” Columnist Dana Milbank says he gets it. Some of McCarthy’s ‘22 candidates should be considered for commitment.

We won’t deny Democrats have their own crazies and we don’t know who or what they’re in the bag for. It isn’t Joe Biden. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley appears to be running away from, not with the president. We do know Dems are vehemently opposed to the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion, but that issue alone won’t get them to the winner’s circle.

Let me ask you. When was the last time you truly felt like the states were united? When we were all pulling together? Was it 9/11? I would never want us to endure what they are currently experiencing, but I admire the people of Ukraine. Against all logic they are fighting one of the most powerful countries in the world. Their steadfast belief in themselves, their cause, their trust in their leaders and fierce fighting for freedom demonstrates what can happen when a nation is united.

We’ve lost our moral compass. I don’t recognize the America we live in and worry about our future. I do know that the most important factor in an election shouldn’t be the letter beside a candidate’s name.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965.

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rob Schofield: Gerrymandering making stakes higher than they should be

North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one where statewide elections between Republicans and Democrats tend to be very close. A classic example: The 2020 contest for state Supreme Court chief justice in which the incumbent Cheri Beasley (the current Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate) lost to Republican challenger Paul Newby (then an associate justice on the court) by 0.00007% — just 401 votes out of the almost 5.4 million cast. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Black people must end ‘eggs-in-one-basket’ politics

When I first ran for office, I would never forget the laughter about my candidacy in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters are not going to vote for you because you are Black and Black people are not going to vote for you because you are a Republican — “Good Luck.” They would chuckle. Well, overall I won six elections and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: Republicans and bias in polls: It's complicated

Republicans always believe the polls are slanted against them. That belief has sometimes caused them to misread big political races. In 2012, for example, a significant number of Republicans convinced themselves that GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was actually going to defeat incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama. There was a lot of talk about “unskewing” the polls. Then Obama beat Romney handily. But there have also been some egregious examples of polling bias, or at least polling mistakes, in the years since Donald Trump entered...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: OPEC delivers Biden an unsurprising October surprise

October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries, announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels a day. Their goal is to raise prices — and profits — and rates responded immediately. As of this writing, the average retail price of...
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cynthia Tucker: GOP leadership emboldens racist murderers

As the plague of racism spreads through the Republican Party, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has become a carrier, releasing a miasma of bigotry at a Nevada campaign rally featuring Donald Trump on Oct. 8. Updating a hoary old stereotype, Tuberville claimed that Democrats are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” Tuberville ousted an...
NEVADA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Tuberville’s inappropriate remarks warrant apology

I had planned to write about an election issue this week, but Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has interrupted those plans with some inappropriate, disturbing and whimsical remarks, at a recent Republican Rally in Nevada. Tuberville said the following: “They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what...
ALABAMA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Robert B. Reich: Why is trickle-down economics still with us?

Within weeks of taking office, Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and her chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, proposed a radical new set of economic measures that echoed the trickle-down policies of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan — heavy on tax cuts for the rich and deregulation. Last Monday, after a backlash from investors, economists and members of his own party, Mr. Kwarteng reversed one of the proposals, deciding against abolishing the tax rate of 45% on the highest earners. But proposals for other...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content

Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
INDIANA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

John Hood: Free enterprise is the American way

North Carolina is one of our country’s economic powerhouses. Blessed with a favorable business climate and a creative, hard-working population, our state is home to many thriving companies that export goods and services all over the world. Trade is integral to our economy. Most North Carolinians, like most Americans, generally favor free trade. But a sizable minority do not — and they tend to care more about trade policy than the average voter does, as do special-interest groups seeking government protection. That’s how we end...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Candidates vie for state Senate seat in District 11

The candidates running for the state Senate District 11 seat both have experience serving as county commissioners in their respective counties. State Sen. Lisa Stone Barnes, 56, R-Nash, is a former Nash County commissioner. She was elected to the board’s District 4 seat in 2012 and served in that post for six years. In 2018, she ran a successful campaign for the state House District 7 seat and served there...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy