How to Watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Reunion Part 2 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile – The Streamable

Chromecast’s Android 12 update delivers a huge upgrade — with a big catch
The Chromecast with Google TV 4K is getting an incredible new characteristic from … Android 12? Yes, that may sound odd — Android 13 dropped in August, thoughts you — however one of many added options of this replace is nice for film-lovers and anybody who needs their streaming to look appropriate.
Only One OnePlus 11 Flagship Coming Early Next Year
It looks like just one OnePlus 11 flagship is coming early subsequent yr. The system’s identify would be the OnePlus 11, which suggests the corporate is ditching the ‘Pro’ branding. Just to be clear, they’re ditching it for the preliminary launch at the least, one other ‘Pro’ system could launch later within the yr.
