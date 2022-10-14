ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders escape with win over Bears: Everything we know

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The NFL apparently saves the worst games of the week for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears, 12-7, on the latest installment of Thursday night action.

The Commanders went into halftime holding a 3-0 lead after accumulating just 88 yards of total offense in the first half.

The action picked up in the second half, sort of, as the Bears scored the game’s first touchdown when quarterback Justin Fields found wide receiver Dante Pettis for a 40-yard touchdown to put the Bears on top.

Ultimately, everything came down to the fourth quarter when Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown to give Washington a 12-7 lead, which proved to be enough.

Here is everything we know from Washington’s win over Chicago.

Final score: Commanders 12, Bears 7

Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Washington Commanders 0 3 0 9 12

Chicago Bears 0 0 7 0 7

Why the Commanders won

Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s make this simple: the Bears were just a tad worse. That’s how the Commanders won.

It was over when....

The above play is when it was over. The Bears came that close to winning the game. Somehow, wide receiver Darnell Mooney bobbled this ball, gifting Washington the win.

Commanders' top performers

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 17 carries, 60 yards, touchdown
  • LB Cole Holcomb: 12 tackles, including one at the goal line to save a touchdown
  • DE Montez Sweat: 6 tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss and one sack
  • DE Jonathan Allen: 4 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 sack and 1 interception
  • DE/DT Efe Obada: 4 tackles, 3 QB hits and 1 sack

Game notes

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs past Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
  • Washington quarterback Carson Wentz passed for just 99 yards. As a team, the Commanders finished with 86 net passing yards.
  • Commanders finished with 128 rushing yards, with all three backs contributing.
  • Terry McLaurin had just four targets, catching three passes for 41 yards. The passing game was off all night due to a combination of factors such as the hand injury,
  • It was an impressive game for Washington’s defensive line, which pressured Fields for four quarters. Washington stopped Chicago three times inside the 10-yard line, twice on turnover of downs and an interception.
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Next up for the Commanders are the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are far from unbeatable, but who has any type of confidence in Washington right now? Even after the win on Thursday, you could make the argument that Washington is the NFL’s worst team.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

