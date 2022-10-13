A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sept. 30 by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for Monarch Social Cafe at 19703 East Main Street, just off the Court Square. The owner is Hillary Clifft. Hillary says the new business is an expansion/relocation of Hill’s Take & Bake and has the same great nutritious options for to go lunches as well as dine in options. The Cafe offers liquor by the drink and will have specialty cocktails and brunch on Saturdays. Hilliary is pictured with her husband, Dylan, and son, Shep. In the other photo are the well wishers who attended the ribbon cutting.

CARROLL COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO