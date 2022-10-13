Read full article on original website
newsleaderonline.com
CARROLL COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS
The following cases were heard in Carroll General Sessions Court on September 5 and 6. Case bound over to Carroll County Circuit Court was:. • Ralph Townsend, Sandhill Rd., Gleason, Bound Over for METH – Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, Possession with Intent and Driving While In Possession of Methamphetamine. The...
thunderboltradio.com
Second annual Martoberfest Saturday in Downtown Martin
The second annual Martoberfest will be Saturday from 3:00 until 9:00 at The Courtyard in Downtown Martin. Tasters can sample over two dozen craft beers and enjoy music from local artists. The event is hosted by the Martin Business Association with the goal to help showcase The Courtyard indoor and...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/22 – 10/17/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
newsleaderonline.com
New Cafe in Town
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sept. 30 by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for Monarch Social Cafe at 19703 East Main Street, just off the Court Square. The owner is Hillary Clifft. Hillary says the new business is an expansion/relocation of Hill’s Take & Bake and has the same great nutritious options for to go lunches as well as dine in options. The Cafe offers liquor by the drink and will have specialty cocktails and brunch on Saturdays. Hilliary is pictured with her husband, Dylan, and son, Shep. In the other photo are the well wishers who attended the ribbon cutting.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop
A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
WBBJ
Body found in Milan, police confirm
MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
WBBJ
Milan police captain talks about discovery of body
MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.
WSMV
TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation
JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.
wfxrtv.com
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
kbsi23.com
Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
localmemphis.com
Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says
Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release. Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of...
newsleaderonline.com
CARROLL COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
Toni Bennet 28, of Hollow Rock was cited for drug paraphernalia and transported to Madison Co. for active warrants. Matthew Herrin 34, of New Johnsonville was cited for drug paraphernalia also on Oct. 5. Deputy Meier observed a truck speeding and initiated a traffic stop. While writing the driver, Matthew...
Dresden Enterprise
Martin Man Held Without Bond After Shooting at Deputies
William Anthony King, 31, of Martin was arrested after allegedly shooting at police officers during a Sunday night incident in Martin. King, who is currently being held without bond at the Weakley County Jail, has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder against a law enforcement officer, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
