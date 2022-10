INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 16, 2022) – The St. John's volleyball team swept Butler in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon. The Red Storm (15-6, 6-2 BIG EAST) swept the Bulldogs (10-10,4-4) for the third time in program history and the first time at Hinkle Fieldhouse. St. John's solidifies its third...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO