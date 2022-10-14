ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Bla$ta’s “5 On It” [ft. Rucci]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Bla$ta is a rapper from North Richmond, California who has a questionable rattail haircut and a conversational flow that makes it seem like he’s telling you a story while you’re riding shotgun in the whip. “5 On It” is true to that spirit. Bla$ta runs through the moments that made him who he is: “Hurry up, for you run out of a time on me/Can’t do no pullin’ over, I got that fire on me.” Inglewood’s Rucci drops in with a short yet energetic guest appearance, but there’s a gravity to Bla$ta that places most of the attention on him. It’s the small moments that really do it: The sprinkle of AutoTune every couple of lines, the drumless rendering of the hook the second time around.
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch

Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Bruce Springsteen Shares New “Nightshift” Video: Watch

Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
The Arcs Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The Arcs—led by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach—have announced their first album in eight years. Electrophonic Chronic follows the group’s 2015 debut LP Yours, Dreamily. The new record is out January 27 via Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound. Today, the Arcs have released lead single “Keep on Dreamin’,” along with an animated music video created by Robert “Roboshobo” Schober and visual artist El Oms—who also illustrated the cover art. Find all of that below, as well as the tracklist for the new LP.
Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys

Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Submits Renaissance and “Break My Soul” in Dance/Electronic Categories

Beyoncé is looking to secure her first Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic music categories. Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Renaissance was submitted for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Similarly, “Break My Soul” was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
Drake and the Weeknd Continue to Snub Grammys, Don’t Submit Solo Music for 2023 Consideration

Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Drake and the Weeknd are continuing to withhold their music from awards consideration. Both artists appear across the ballot numerous times for their guest work, but their respective eligible solo albums—Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM—are nowhere to be found, nor are their major solo singles, such as “Sticky” and “Sacrifice.”
Kate NV Shares Video for New Song “Early Bird”: Watch

Kate NV—the moniker of Russian musician Kate Shilonosova—has shared a new song. The new track is called “Early Bird,” and it arrives with a video game–inspired music video created by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. “Early Bird” is Shilonosova’s first standalone...
Watch Animal Collective Cover Silver Jews’ “Trains Across the Sea”

Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXMU, where they played a live version of the Silver Jews song “Trains Across the Sea.” The track first appeared on Silver Jews’ 1994 debut, Starlite Walker; in the session, Animal Collective spliced it with live favorite “Genie’s Open,” which has not officially been released. Watch it happen below.
Stormzy Announces New Album This Is What I Mean

Stormzy has announced that his third studio album will arrive later this year. This Is What I Mean is due out November 25 (via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope). The 12-track release, according to a press release, was mostly written during a retreat to Osea Island, a small island in the Blackwater Estuary that’s accessible by car for only a few hours each day due to the rising tide. In a statement describing the recording process, Stormzy said:
Green Day Reissuing Nimrod for 25th Anniversary, Share Unreleased Demo: Listen

Today, on the album’s 25th anniversary, Green Day have announced a reissue of Nimrod. The 1997 album will be bundled with a clutch of demoes and a live album recorded at the Electric Factory, in Philadelphia, in 1997. Below, check out the tracklist and “You Irritate Me (Demo),” one of the two previously unreleased songs on the reissue. Nimrod (25th Anniversary Edition) arrives January 27 next year, digitally, as a 5xLP, and as a 3xCD box set.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lucrecia Dalt, Bill Callahan, Plains, Mavi, Sam Gendel, and Palm. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Girl in Red Releases New Song “October Passed Me By”: Listen

Girl in red—aka Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven—has returned with her first new single of the year. The new song, “October Passed Me By,” is the sequel to Ulven’s 2018 hit “We Fell in Love in October.” She produced the new single with the National’s Aaron Dessner. Listen to “October Passed Me By” below; scroll down for a short film accompanying the track.
New Lizzo Documentary Gets Release Date

Back in May, HBO Max announced a forthcoming documentary about Lizzo. Now, the artist has revealed the title and release date of the film, as Billboard points out. Love, Lizzo arrives November 24 on the streaming platform. “Finally telling my story, my way,” she wrote. According to press...
Queen Release Unearthed Song Featuring Freddie Mercury: Listen

Queen have unearthed a rare unreleased song with Freddie Mercury vocals. The band recorded “Face It Alone” during sessions for 1989’s The Miracle, which is being reissued on November 18. The song had been forgotten by the band and was believed lost, according to the band’s interview with BBC Radio 2, where the track premiered. Listen to “Face It Alone” below.
Hua Hsu’s Memoir Stay True Is as Affecting as a Great Pop Song

Hua Hsu’s Stay True is a coming-of-age memoir that brings music, memory, identity, and grief into a mid-1990s tableau of indie-pop mixtapes, late-night record stores, and xeroxed zines. The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hsu enters UC Berkeley as a malcontent who hates parties, embraces a straight-edge lifestyle to better sharpen his judgments, and finds Pearl Jam “appalling.” He forges an improbably deep friendship with Ken, his opposite in almost every way: a well-adjusted frat brother who wears Abercrombie and listens to Dave Matthews, whose Japanese-American family has been in the U.S. for generations.
Beat Happening Announce Vinyl Reissues of Entire Catalog

Beat Happening have announced remastered vinyl reissues of their entire catalog: 1985’s Beat Happening, 1988’s Jamboree, 1989’s Black Candy, 1991’s Dreamy, 1992’s You Turn Me On, and the 2003 rarities and B-sides compilation Music to Climb the Apple Tree By. The six-album reissue campaign will arrive November 11 via Domino.
Listen to Jimbo World’s “Background”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The comparisons to the more introspective sides of Kodak Black and Jackboy will land once you hear Jimbo World rap. The St. Petersburg, Florida rapper’s drug dealing tales have a melancholic tint: It’s not that the stories are sad exactly, but he talks about them like he has no other choice. “Same fit for ’bout a week, nigga gotta stay down/I was in the path, on the way to Maryland on the Greyhound,” he raps casually on “Background,” as if it’s nothing new. The song’s jittery drums and hazy melody sound like they were ripped straight from the backend of a Babyface Ray mixtape. And even the good times—a night throwing dollar bills at the strip club, a trip to the jeweler to buy his next piece—are more of a sigh of relief than anything else. It’s such raw and thoughtful rapping.
