Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
goutrgv.com
Cross Country Men Win South Texas Showdown, UTRGV Sets Seven Personal Records at Arturo Barrios Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros cross country teams set a combined seven personal records at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course and the men's team defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union.
KRGV
PSJA football player returns home after serious head injury during football game
A Pharr-San Juan Alamo football player is back home after a long recovery and two months in the hospital. Aaron Bazan, 14, took a series of hits during a football game in September. "My heart is filled with joy, because he's home," Dania Reyes, mother of Aaron Bazan said. Reyes...
Tejano legend Bobby Pulido never planned to be a singer
A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music.
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park ranks in top 5 of Texas zoo and safari experiences
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine. The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior […]
megadoctornews.com
McAllen UT Health RGV Celebrated Launch of Cancer & Surgery Center
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – UT Health RGV, the clinical arm of the UTRGV School of Medicine, celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14 launching the construction of its new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center. The cancer center is part of the Phase 1 development of UTRGV’s...
South Texas resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket
The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game.
blackchronicle.com
Crime in South Texas border cities continues to decline
Rio Grande Valley residents have heard all of it earlier than. Whether it’s headlines from cable news shops or rhetoric from the state’s governor or bold political candidates, the border is commonly characterised as a chaotic, harmful area that cartels violently exploit for revenue. While it has lengthy...
Authorities search for missing Edinburg man
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
losfresnosnews.net
Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan
Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center breaks ground
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UT Health RGV held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the new UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center in McAllen. “What it will do is bring world-class treatment for cancers to the Valley, and previously people had to go elsewhere, you’ve not been able to get that kind of treatment […]
UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department has found a missing teen after turning to social media to ask for the public’s help. The teen has been found and is reunited with his family, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department Facebook post. According to an earlier Facebook post […]
marketplace.org
States are being sued for trying to “claw back” pandemic unemployment benefits
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from a day care center in Harlingen, Texas. So she applied for unemployment benefits. “I started receiving payments, everything was going fine,” she said. Tapia was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
valleybusinessreport.com
Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees
Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues
MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
Valley author launches her first bilingual children’s book
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley author is promoting Hispanic culture and bilingual education through her newly published children’s book titled, ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa.’ Eliza M. Garza, born and raised in McAllen, is a speaker and franchise owner of Iced Cube Mexican Street Eats. She now carries the title of author of […]
Los Fresnos teen identified as drowning victim; family seeks help for funeral
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities identified the body of a Los Fresnos teenager who drowned at South Padre Island this week — and his family is asking for the public’s help to pay for his funeral. The body of Alberto Christian Buitureira, 17, of Los Fresnos, was recovered Thursday after a 24-hour search […]
Comments / 1