Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
megadoctornews.com

McAllen UT Health RGV Celebrated Launch of Cancer & Surgery Center

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – UT Health RGV, the clinical arm of the UTRGV School of Medicine, celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14 launching the construction of its new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center. The cancer center is part of the Phase 1 development of UTRGV’s...
MCALLEN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Crime in South Texas border cities continues to decline

Rio Grande Valley residents have heard all of it earlier than. Whether it’s headlines from cable news shops or rhetoric from the state’s governor or bold political candidates, the border is commonly characterised as a chaotic, harmful area that cartels violently exploit for revenue. While it has lengthy...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities search for missing Edinburg man

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
EDINBURG, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan

Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center breaks ground

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UT Health RGV held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the new UT Health RGV Cancer & Surgery Center in McAllen. “What it will do is bring world-class treatment for cancers to the Valley, and previously people had to go elsewhere, you’ve not been able to get that kind of treatment […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department has found a missing teen after turning to social media to ask for the public’s help. The teen has been found and is reunited with his family, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department Facebook post. According to an earlier Facebook post […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees

Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues

MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley author launches her first bilingual children’s book

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley author is promoting Hispanic culture and bilingual education through her newly published children’s book titled, ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa.’ Eliza M. Garza, born and raised in McAllen, is a speaker and franchise owner of Iced Cube Mexican Street Eats. She now carries the title of author of […]
MCALLEN, TX

