Corbin beats Perry Central, Johnson Central falls in state boys soccer first round
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After the first round of the KHSAA State Boys Soccer Tournament, only one mountain team remains. Corbin beat Perry Central 4-1 in the lone all-mountain matchup, led by a hat trick by Gabe Cima. The Redhounds will face Paul Laurence Dunbar on Saturday in Lexington in...
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many Eastern Kentuckians woke up to the first flakes of the season Tuesday morning. A light dusting of snow was reported in grassy areas around Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties. You can see viewer pictures from across the region in the gallery above. You can submit...
Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. The Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday evening. Pryor was found by his family in Pine Knot. Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center. 58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention...
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
West Knox Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of another longtime member
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of another longtime member. Deputy Chief Steve Mayer died Monday, October 17. Mayer was a member of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department since 1990. The department has lost two firefighters in less than two...
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight, record lows possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A frigid start to the work week is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking record low temperatures and possibly a snow flurry or two. A stray shower or two is possible, especially early on Monday, but most of us will stay dry. We will start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph at times.
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky school district is investigating after a student reportedly brought a gun into a high school. Whitley County School District officials said a 17-year-old student was arrested Monday morning for bringing an unloaded handgun into Whitley County High School. Officials said another student...
