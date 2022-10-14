As the Only Representative of a Chinese Organization, Southern Asset Management was Shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award

Read full article on original website
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
Mobility Fintech Moove Raises £15 Million Financing Facility From Emso Asset Management to Scale UK Operations
Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech and Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in EMEA, is announcing it has raised £15 million in financing from Emso Asset Management to scale up its UK operations following a successful launch in August. Moove launched in London in August with a...
Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) Featured in Virtual Coverage of Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SafeTGroup.com.
Lubrizol®, a Leader in Data Center Thermal Management, To Announce Transformational Immersion Cooling Development at 2022 OCP Global Summit
Unveiling CompuZol™ ICS, the industry's first, fully warrantied, immersion-ready cooling solution. Spotlighting Lubrizol’s patented CompuZol family of immersion cooling fluids. Live, interactive full-immersion demonstration in the CompuZol booth. Lubrizol will host an Expo Hall Talk on Oct. 19 discussing performance of CompuZol fluids. Updates and results available on...
Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2022 - Increased Ecommerce Penetration Has Encouraged Strong Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The BNPL payment industry in Israel has recorded...
Tunisia Construction Industry Report 2022: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Size, Trends and Forecasts 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tunisia Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The construction industry in Tunisia grew by 7.1% in real terms in 2021, but this was only a partial recovery...
MUFG Announces December 1 Closing Date of the Sale of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp
On September 21, 2021, MUFG and MUFG Bank, a core banking subsidiary of MUFG, announced an agreement[1] to sell all shares of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. (“MUB”), MUFG’s subsidiary owned through MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation to U.S. Bancorp (“USB”). MUFG further announced on May 15, 2022 that an expected closing date has been changed from the first half to the second half of CY2022[2].
Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on January 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 9, 2022. Northern Trust Corporation...
Gantry Reports $4.0 Billion of Commercial Mortgage Production Through Q3 2022
Market Headwinds Persist with Rate Volatility Pushing Borrowers Towards Lenders that Lock Rate at Application; Gantry’s $18 Billion Loan Servicing Portfolio Still Performing at 100% Post COVID. Gantry, the largest independent commercial mortgage banking firm in the U.S., is reporting $4.0 billion of commercial mortgage production through the close...
Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights
Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights. Topline results of the NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 glaucoma trial due in early November 2022. Third quarter 2022 U.S. prescriptions for VYZULTA® increased by 37% over third quarter 2021. Net revenue €0.8 million for third quarter 2022; cash...
Exelon’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Honor Roll Recognizes Business Partners Advancing Shared DEI Values
As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) has named 34 companies to its annual DEI Honor Roll. The Honor Roll recognizes partners in banking, insurance, legal, professional services, investments and IT services for their efforts to include women and people of color in key roles on account teams working with Exelon.
Wazoku Announced as a TrustRadius 2022 Tech Cares Award Winner
LONDON - October 19, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Innovation scale-up Wazoku has become one of the global B2B technology companies chosen as a TrustRadius 2022 Tech Cares award winner. TrustRadius provides verified, peer-based guidance and research to help business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Each...
Virtual Reality in the Oil & Gas Sector to Transform Training of Oilfield Personnel – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Virtual Reality (VR) in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research predicts virtual reality to play a significant role in transforming the training and development of oilfield personnel. Large oil and gas companies including Saudi Aramco, Equinor, and Shell are using VR to simulate the physical environment in training rooms. In addition, trainees are given VR headsets delivering an immersive experience of a facility be it an offshore production platform, a gas processing plant, or a refinery.
Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Set for More Growth : BMC Software, Waterfall Security Solutions, NortonLifeLock
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cyber Security for Oil & Gas market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Gartner Says 89% of Board Directors Say Digital is Embedded in All Business Growth Strategies
Only 35% of Board Directors Have Achieved or Are on Track to Achieving Digital Transformation Goals. Eighty-nine percent of board directors say that digital business is now embedded in all business growth strategies, according to a new survey from Gartner, Inc. However, just 35% of board directors report that they have achieved or are on track to achieving digital transformation goals.
New Report: Carbon Project Developers Could Lose $2.6B Due to Verification Bottlenecks By 2030
Market could lose out on 4.8 GT of credits issued by 2030. Today, climate tech start-up Thallo released a report that aggregates carbon project developer input and highlights challenges to scaling the voluntary carbon market. The report identifies key bottlenecks including verification delays, limited access to early-stage financing, and inefficiencies in the value chain caused by intermediaries. The report also highlights solutions to scaling the VCM, specifically improved financing through forward models.
iMFLUX Becomes First Injection Molding Technology to Receive Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Verification
IMFLUX today announced that its injection molding technology has received Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Verification for three of the technology’s key sustainability advantages. UL Verification is an objective, science-based assessment that confirms the accuracy of marketing claims. UL has verified: “iMFLUX delivers up to 15% energy savings, up to 4% part weight reduction and automatically adapts to ± 52% MFI material shift.”
LONBEST Premium Blackboard Leading The Best On Writing Innovation
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. No Consumables. - Pressure sensitive writing; real writing experience; make writing totally different. - No need of pen...
Trinseo Provides Third Quarter 2022 Expected Results and Potential Profitability Improvement Initiatives; Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today released preliminary result estimates for third quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations is estimated to be between negative $123 million and negative $118 million and Adjusted EBITDA* is estimated to be between negative $42 million and negative $37 million. In addition, cash from operations is estimated to be between $95 million and $100 million with Free Cash Flow* estimated to be between $56 million and $61 million.
Rithm Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.
