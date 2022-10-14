Read full article on original website
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
SFGate
Lewis Capaldi Will Bring the Heartbreak on New Album and Tour
Scottish singer-songwriter (and late-night Harry Styles texter) Lewis Capaldi has officially announced his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which will arrive May 19, 2023, on Capitol Records. The album follows Capaldi’s hugely successful 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which featured the musician’s breakthrough...
Blink-182 Release “Edging,” First New Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years: Listen
Blink-182 have released “Edging,” their first song with founding member Tom DeLonge since the 2012 EP Dogs Eating Dogs. Check out the new track below. The release follows the announcement of Blink-182’s huge reunion tour and new album with the classic lineup, both scheduled for 2023. “Edging”...
Watch Geezer Butler Play Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ With Apocalyptica
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
Listen to Bla$ta’s “5 On It” [ft. Rucci]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Bla$ta is a rapper from North Richmond, California who has a questionable rattail haircut and a conversational flow that makes it seem like he’s telling you a story while you’re riding shotgun in the whip. “5 On It” is true to that spirit. Bla$ta runs through the moments that made him who he is: “Hurry up, for you run out of a time on me/Can’t do no pullin’ over, I got that fire on me.” Inglewood’s Rucci drops in with a short yet energetic guest appearance, but there’s a gravity to Bla$ta that places most of the attention on him. It’s the small moments that really do it: The sprinkle of AutoTune every couple of lines, the drumless rendering of the hook the second time around.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Reinventing Axl Rose
When you’re especially young, pop music opens a world where things actually happen. Behind the brittle plastic of a jewel case or the curved glass of a TV console, a gleaming reality promises a life outside the walls of your parents’ home. As a young Army brat flung between cities and continents, Laura Jane Grace clung to the image of Axl Rose as it came to her through MTV. The flash, bang, and squeal of Guns N’ Roses electrified her imagination. “Their music appealed to me because it felt dangerous. I was afraid of my parents seeing the liner note artwork,” she wrote in her 2016 memoir. “The look of the band, particularly that of wiry lead singer Axl Rose, excited me most because it was androgynous. Hair was big, clothes were tight, lines were blurred. I often couldn’t tell if band members were boys or girls, and I liked that.”
Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ Was Nearly Bon Jovi-Style Rock Ballad
When Green Day released “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in 1997, it was the culmination of a yearslong battle to find satisfaction with the song. By the time it appeared on their fifth studio album, Nimrod, in October of that year, the track had been through several incarnations. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had written it before the trio started work on their major label debut, Dookie, three years earlier, inspired by a girlfriend who left him to move abroad. At the time the song was titled “Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” and featured a softer approach to the music than the rest of the album, so it was cast aside.
Beck No Longer Opening for Arcade Fire on 2022 North American Tour
Beck will no longer open for Arcade Fire on their upcoming North American tour in support of WE. Instead, the Hatian band Boukman Eksperyans will be opening for Arcade Fire. The first show on the tour is set for Friday, October 28, in Washington, D.C. Representatives for Arcade Fire and Beck offered no comment when reached by Pitchfork.
The 30 Best House Tracks of the ’90s
From its 1980s roots in Black, Latinx, and queer communities in cities like Chicago, Detroit, and New York, electronic dance music exploded in the 1990s, taking techno, rave, jungle, and other permutations around the globe. But nothing better exemplifies ’90s dance music than house, whose pumping groove supplies the heartbeat of club culture.
withguitars.com
Frank Zappa’s famed Electric Orchestra releasing Waka/Wazoo box set
FRANK ZAPPA’S FAMED “ELECTRIC ORCHESTRA” CELEBRATED WITH WAKA/WAZOO BOX SET. 5-DISC MULTI-FORMAT BOX SET FEATURES UNRELEASED ALTERNATE TAKES OF NEARLY EVERY SONG FROM HIS CLASSIC JAZZ-INFLUENCED ALBUMS, WAKA/JAWAKA AND THE GRAND WAZOO, TO COMMEMORATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY. INCLUDES COMPLETE, UNRELEASED “PETITE WAZOO” PERFORMANCE FROM WINTERLAND BALLROOM, 1972 AND...
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Elephant 6 Documentary Coming to U.S. Film Festivals, Streaming Online
In 2019, C.B. Stockfleth’s documentary A Future History Of: The Elephant 6 Recording Co. was made available exclusively on VHS, with fans required to “rent” copies of the film by mail. Roughly three years later, an updated version of documentary will receive widespread release; it’ll be shown at three U.S. film festivals and made available to stream online within the United States. Watch a trailer for the film below.
Nicks and Grazes
What is psychedelic music? The question has followed Palm since their beginnings in the college-town basements of Upstate New York, and has been thoroughly documented on albums like 2015’s Trading Basics and 2018’s Rock Island. With little formal knowledge of how to play their instruments when they first formed, the quartet—now based in Philadelphia, and made up of Eve Alpert, Kasra Kurt, Gerasimos Livitsanos, and Hugo Stanley—has followed the art-school impulse to question assumptions about how rock music is structured, building an alien system of its own. Showing a reluctance to be boxed into any single genre, the group has retained an openness to the possibilities of sound at its most elemental, using music technologies in strange and unorthodox ways that feel broadly in tune with the psychedelic moment of the 1960s. Palm tap into a cosmic excess bound up in the elaborate vocal effects and electronically treated guitars that are slathered across their albums, reclaiming psychedelic music as more than just a dorm-room backdrop for getting stoned. Their third studio album, Nicks and Grazes is dizzying and complex without losing sight of the progressive rigor that has guided the band since its beginnings.
Frank Zappa’s Jazz Albums Commemorated With ‘Waka/Wazoo’ Box Set
A new Frank Zappa box set will commemorate two of the late artist's jazz-influenced albums, 1972's Waka/Jawaka and The Grand Wazoo, in conjunction with their 50th anniversaries. The Waka/Wazoo box set will come out on Dec. 16 and is available for preorder now. The five-disc collection features alternate takes of...
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
Listen to Lebra Jolie’s “What Kinda”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. There was a scene the other night on Bachelor in Paradise that reminded me of Lebra Jolie’s “What Kinda.” The women on the island confronted a man who had been disrespectful to the girls, and he responded combatively. Then the guys did the same thing, and he was immediately apologetic. This is the behavior Houston’s Lebra Jolie is tired of, dudes living for the approval of other dudes. “You too excited for these niggas even got the same fit/Buying watches for yo’ boys but you say you ain’t a trick,” she raps in an agitated tone over the crashing beat. She keeps going, too, with a string of low blows against the guys who get on her nerves. Bad hairlines. Pushing women aside to pass the hookah to your bros at the club. Riding around in their baby mama’s whip. It’s an extremely rude but deserved diatribe.
thehypemagazine.com
A Look At Judas Priest’s 2022 Arena Tour With Queensrÿche
One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
