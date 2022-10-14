Read full article on original website
Related
Listen to Bla$ta’s “5 On It” [ft. Rucci]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Bla$ta is a rapper from North Richmond, California who has a questionable rattail haircut and a conversational flow that makes it seem like he’s telling you a story while you’re riding shotgun in the whip. “5 On It” is true to that spirit. Bla$ta runs through the moments that made him who he is: “Hurry up, for you run out of a time on me/Can’t do no pullin’ over, I got that fire on me.” Inglewood’s Rucci drops in with a short yet energetic guest appearance, but there’s a gravity to Bla$ta that places most of the attention on him. It’s the small moments that really do it: The sprinkle of AutoTune every couple of lines, the drumless rendering of the hook the second time around.
Kate NV Shares Video for New Song “Early Bird”: Watch
Kate NV—the moniker of Russian musician Kate Shilonosova—has shared a new song. The new track is called “Early Bird,” and it arrives with a video game–inspired music video created by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. “Early Bird” is Shilonosova’s first standalone...
Watch Animal Collective Cover Silver Jews’ “Trains Across the Sea”
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXMU, where they played a live version of the Silver Jews song “Trains Across the Sea.” The track first appeared on Silver Jews’ 1994 debut, Starlite Walker; in the session, Animal Collective spliced it with live favorite “Genie’s Open,” which has not officially been released. Watch it happen below.
The Arcs Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch
The Arcs—led by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach—have announced their first album in eight years. Electrophonic Chronic follows the group’s 2015 debut LP Yours, Dreamily. The new record is out January 27 via Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound. Today, the Arcs have released lead single “Keep on Dreamin’,” along with an animated music video created by Robert “Roboshobo” Schober and visual artist El Oms—who also illustrated the cover art. Find all of that below, as well as the tracklist for the new LP.
Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys
Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
Drake and the Weeknd Continue to Snub Grammys, Don’t Submit Solo Music for 2023 Consideration
Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Drake and the Weeknd are continuing to withhold their music from awards consideration. Both artists appear across the ballot numerous times for their guest work, but their respective eligible solo albums—Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM—are nowhere to be found, nor are their major solo singles, such as “Sticky” and “Sacrifice.”
“Idol; Re-Run”
Westerman has been gone for two years, but his music is not the sort to announce itself on reentry, or even to announce itself at all; the London singer-songwriter prefers to murmur gnomic provocations over pastoral folk disturbed by chilly electronic ripples. Co-produced by Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, his new single “Idol; Re-Run” floats somewhere between ease and disease, serenity and anxiety—peer beneath that beatific piano line and and Westerman isn't sighing the word “Mother,” but “Mother/Fucker.” The target, evidently, is former President Trump, who is the “idol” that is “running scared.” But Westerman sings it without venom, or even affect: the words just sort of drift free, eddying around the acoustic guitars and the muted trombone. Like a lot of his music, it's as soothing as it is disturbing, and lingers deceptively far past its fade out.
Blink-182 Release “Edging,” First New Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years: Listen
Blink-182 have released “Edging,” their first song with founding member Tom DeLonge since the 2012 EP Dogs Eating Dogs. Check out the new track below. The release follows the announcement of Blink-182’s huge reunion tour and new album with the classic lineup, both scheduled for 2023. “Edging”...
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lucrecia Dalt, Bill Callahan, Plains, Mavi, Sam Gendel, and Palm. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Stormzy Announces New Album This Is What I Mean
Stormzy has announced that his third studio album will arrive later this year. This Is What I Mean is due out November 25 (via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope). The 12-track release, according to a press release, was mostly written during a retreat to Osea Island, a small island in the Blackwater Estuary that’s accessible by car for only a few hours each day due to the rising tide. In a statement describing the recording process, Stormzy said:
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Queen Release Unearthed Song Featuring Freddie Mercury: Listen
Queen have unearthed a rare unreleased song with Freddie Mercury vocals. The band recorded “Face It Alone” during sessions for 1989’s The Miracle, which is being reissued on November 18. The song had been forgotten by the band and was believed lost, according to the band’s interview with BBC Radio 2, where the track premiered. Listen to “Face It Alone” below.
Alvvays Enter Their Epiphany Era
On the ferry ride back to the city during Toronto’s last week of broiling weather, Alvvays’ guitarist Alec O’Hanley extols the virtues of the quaint video game Stardew Valley. With wide-eyed reverence, he explains how the farm simulator’s creator developed its catchily pastoral soundtrack, cottagey graphics, and immersive concept on his own over four years, an eternity by today’s content creation standards. The other two band members on the boat, frontwoman Molly Rankin and keyboardist Kerri MacLellan—childhood partners-in-crime—are also fans of the game, in which players discover they’ve inherited farmland from their grandfather and must figure out what to do with the legacy. It’s a pleasant escape from life’s chaos, they say, much like the serenity of the Toronto Islands, a quiet haven 13 minutes from downtown to which residents flock throughout the warm months to shake off their cabin fever.
Watch Arctic Monkeys’ Video for New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
Arctic Monkeys have shared “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” the latest song from The Car. The video was shot at the band’s show last month at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. Watch the live video below and scroll down for the studio version. The...
Arooj Aftab Shares New “Udhero Na” Video: Watch
Arooj Aftab has shared a new video of her performing “Udhero Na” at London’s Barbican Centre. She was joined by featured artist Anoushka Shankar, as well as Vulture Prince ensemble members Maeve Gilchrist, Petros Klampanis, and Darian Donovan Thomas for the June performance. Watch below. In a statement, Aftab said:
NxWorries Return With Video for New Song “Where I Go”: Watch
NxWorries are back. Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have returned with a new single, “Where I Go,” featuring H.E.R. It comes with a music video directed by .Paak. NxWorries’ debut album, Yes Lawd!, was released in 2016. The duo followed that up with a remix album the next year.
Hua Hsu’s Memoir Stay True Is as Affecting as a Great Pop Song
Hua Hsu’s Stay True is a coming-of-age memoir that brings music, memory, identity, and grief into a mid-1990s tableau of indie-pop mixtapes, late-night record stores, and xeroxed zines. The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hsu enters UC Berkeley as a malcontent who hates parties, embraces a straight-edge lifestyle to better sharpen his judgments, and finds Pearl Jam “appalling.” He forges an improbably deep friendship with Ken, his opposite in almost every way: a well-adjusted frat brother who wears Abercrombie and listens to Dave Matthews, whose Japanese-American family has been in the U.S. for generations.
Little Simz Wins 2022 Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. After performing a song from the winning album, she was awarded a trophy and a check for £25,000 at a ceremony held at Eventim Apollo in London. Little Simz was previously nominated in 2019 for her third album Grey Area.
“nuthin i can do is wrng”
All the hallmarks of a great MIKE song appear on “nuthin i can do is wrng,” the lead single from the rapper’s upcoming album Beware of the Monkey: muddy vocals, dusty samples, and honest and intimate revelations. MIKE has only become more confident as he’s matured, and the emotional storms he’s weathered over the past five years give him the certitude to maintain the hope of 2021’s Disco!. Though his lyrics acknowledge there’s still trauma to overcome, his voice has more presence, the kind of heft that only comes from struggle: “It’s big MIKE, had to crawl before I really jumped/Or lift like it’s my all, gotta give it a bunch,” he announces. In the music video, we see MIKE in his element: recording into his laptop with a bare-bones setup. It’s a glimpse of an already masterful talent polishing his craft.
Listen to Jimbo World’s “Background”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The comparisons to the more introspective sides of Kodak Black and Jackboy will land once you hear Jimbo World rap. The St. Petersburg, Florida rapper’s drug dealing tales have a melancholic tint: It’s not that the stories are sad exactly, but he talks about them like he has no other choice. “Same fit for ’bout a week, nigga gotta stay down/I was in the path, on the way to Maryland on the Greyhound,” he raps casually on “Background,” as if it’s nothing new. The song’s jittery drums and hazy melody sound like they were ripped straight from the backend of a Babyface Ray mixtape. And even the good times—a night throwing dollar bills at the strip club, a trip to the jeweler to buy his next piece—are more of a sigh of relief than anything else. It’s such raw and thoughtful rapping.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0