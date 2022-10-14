Read full article on original website
Crawford On Spence Clash: I Feel Like This Is The Biggest Fight Of The Decade!
After laying waste to his competition at both 135 and 140-pounds, Terence Crawford has continued his run of dominance in the welterweight division. But while the Omaha, Nebraska, native has racked up numerous pulverizing performances, his name has been intrinsically linked to current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. With both...
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
Haney: No Matter Who It Is, We Want To Fight The Best Fighters In the World
Devin Haney is far from done with what he plans to accomplish in the sport. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion once again showed why he’s among the best in the world following a repeat win over former unified champ George Kambosos Jr. Haney—Oakland-bred and now based out of Las Vegas—traveled to Melbourne to defend his crown four months after fully unifying the lightweight division in the same city, soundly outpointing Sydney’s Kambosos (20-2, 10KOs) over twelve rounds in their October 15 ESPN-televised main event at Rod Laver Arena.
Deontay Wilder: I'll Be Very Surprised If Usyk Stick To His Word; We'll See What Happens
NEW YORK – Oleksandr Usyk wasn’t ringside Saturday night at Barclays Center to watch Deontay Wilder knock out Robert Helenius in the first round. The unbeaten Ukrainian indicated last month that he would attend the Wilder-Helenius card in Brooklyn because he wanted to fight the former WBC heavyweight champion next. After delivering another spectacular knockout, Wilder thinks Usyk will reconsider his position on fighting him, too.
Jason Moloney: We'll Have To See What Inoue Does, I Want WBC Title Shot
Melbourne, Australia - Former bantamweight title challenger Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) is back in the world title mix, as he delivered a veritable boxing lesson against hard-hitting Thai boxer Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-2-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round WBC bantamweight world title eliminator. Moloney boxed his way to a twelve round unanimous decision win.
Peter Fury: The 7-3 Score For Shields Ridiculous; Marshall Fight Could’ve Went Either Way
Peter Fury feels good about what Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall accomplished for women’s boxing Saturday night in London. Tyson Fury’s uncle, who trains Marshall, didn’t have a problem, either, with the United States’ Shields winning their 10-round, 160-pound championship match unanimously over England’s Marshall on the scorecards. What Fury cannot accept, however, is that two judges scored seven of the 10 rounds for Shields, who left the ring at a sold-out O2 Arena with the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO middleweight titles.
Katie Taylor Named The Most Marketable Boxer In The World
Irish boxer Katie Taylor’s big win earlier this year against Amanda Serrano apparently has had big marketing implications. London-based media company SportsPro released its annual list of the most marketable athletes in the world on Monday, and Taylor was ranked No. 47 – the first boxer to appear on the list.
Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts
Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
Abner Mares Eyes Oscar Valdez Showdown: "He's A Big Name, It Would Be Great"
Competing in the squared circle appeared to be a thing of the past for Abner Mares. Following a fairly invasive surgery to repair a detached retina in 2018, the likelihood of the California resident returning to the ring was slim to none. However, as his desire to perform underneath the bright lights intensified, Mares impetuously dusted off his pugilistic gloves and made his return.
Baumgardner on Mayer: 'She’s Going to Be Salty For a Very Long Time'
Alycia Baumgardner doesn't believe Mikaela Mayer will ever get over her loss. Last Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Baumgardner defeated Mayer over 10 rounds via close split decision to add Mayer’s WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles to her existing WBC and IBO versions.
Fury vs. Chisora III Will Reportedly Land at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
According to the Manchester Evening News, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will stake his title in a voluntary defense against countryman Derek Chisora on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The bout between Fury and Chisora will be the third meeting between the two. Fury won a twelve round unanimous...
Benavidez, Uzcategui Near Deal To Fight On Showtime On Date TBD In January
Almost a year after David Benavidez’s fight against Jose Uzcategui was scrapped due to Uzcategui testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Benavidez has again agreed to face the Venezuelan veteran. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that representatives for Benavidez and Uzcategui have nearly finalized a deal for them to fight early...
Josh Taylor: I Let Go of Three Titles To Make Catterall Rematch Happen
WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is mentally geared for a looming rematch with Jack Catterall. Earlier this year, Taylor won a controversial twelve round decision over Catterall - when they collided for the undisputed junior welterweight championship. A deal is nearly complete for the two boxers to collide in...
Zach Parker-John Ryder To Headline November 26 BT Sport Show From The O2
A terrific all-British super middleweight clash now has a set fight date and venue. Queensberry Promotions has confirmed that the previously agreed Zach Parker-John Ryder fight will take place on November 26 at The O2 in London. The interim WBO super middleweight title will be at stake for the fight, which will air live on BT Sport.
Joe Joyce: I'd Love To Fight Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas
Undefeated heavyweight puncher Joe Joyce would embrace a showdown in the United States with former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder. Last Saturday night, Wilder returned to the ring for the first time since losing his trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October. Wilder looked just as deadly...
ShoBox Tripleheader at Bally’s Atlantic City: Garcia vs. Johnson To Open Telecast
More changes to the upcoming Showtime televised ShoBox tripleheader, which occurs on Friday night. The event takes place at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first ShoBox years ago, for the second time in two months. A battle of undefeated super middleweights, between Sean Hemphill (14-0,...
Floyd Schofield: We'd Love To Fight Pitbull Cruz; Start Fighting Contenders
On paper, Floyd Schofield Jr. is precisely where he should be as a 20-year-old entering just his twelfth pro fight. Just don’t expect him to dig in at this level. The prodigious lightweight prospect is set for his first televised headliner, as he faces Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas (22-5-1, 14KOs) this Thursday on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The scheduled eight-round bout helps consummate his recent signing with Golden Boy Promotions, who Schofield has tabbed to launch the next phase of his career.
Baumgardner: I Want Choi Next, That Is What I Planned On And What I Plan To Do
Alycia Baumgardner believes that she and Mikaela Mayer will cross paths at some down the road and possibly in another weight division. For now, she chooses to remain on course for the journey she has always mapped out for herself. That next step—if Baumgardner gets her way—will be a showdown...
Golovkin-Falcao Mandatory Title Fight To Be Ordered, Per WBA/IBF Joint Ruling; Lara To Face Winner
Gennadiy Golovkin will now honor another mandatory ahead of the one that was previously ordered. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA and IBF have reached a joint resolution for Golovkin—who holds the middleweight title for both sanctioning bodies—to next defend against IBF number-one contender Esquiva Falcao. The ruling comes as the 30-day deadline drew near for Golovkin to negotiate terms with secondary WBA middleweight titlist Erislandy Lara for their ordered title consolidation clash.
Inoue vs. Butler: Peter McGrail Lands Spot on Undercard
Peter McGrail will have “unfinished business” on his mind when he fights on the undercard of a monster show in Japan this December. The gifted super bantamweight has secured a place on the undercard of the undisputed world bantamweight title showdown between Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler in Tokyo.
