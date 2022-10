Norah Hushagen takes first place, boys’ Ryan Houseman back for second straight race The Forest Lake girls cross country team won their second race of the season at the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 11. “They have fun winning, … but they know that the meets they’re really aiming for are still coming up,” Forest Lake head coach John Fick said. ...

