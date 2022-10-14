Read full article on original website
LONBEST Premium Blackboard Leading The Best On Writing Innovation
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. No Consumables. - Pressure sensitive writing; real writing experience; make writing totally different. - No need of pen...
U.S. Navy Takes Falkonry AI to the High Seas for Increased Equipment Reliability and Performance
Falkonry AI application called Insight takes automated, structured high-speed anomaly detection to the edge leveraging Oracle Edge Infrastructure and NVIDIA Accelerated Computing. Falkonry today announced a big leap for Falkonry AI with the Office of Naval Research deploying its AI applications to advance equipment reliability on the high seas. This...
Pacific Life Enhances Select Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products by Providing Additional Policyowner Flexibility
Pacific Life has added two new uncapped volatility control indexed accounts to select indexed universal life insurance (IUL) products. These indexed accounts are available on certain new and inforce policies and are tied to the BlackRock Endura® Index,1 which uses volatility controls to determine a daily mix of equities and short-term U.S. Treasuries to help navigate volatile markets.
Liquid-Markets Unveils ÜberNIC™, an Ethernet Adapter Exclusively Based on Intel Agilex FPGAs
Liquid-Markets GmbH (“LMS”) today announced the launch of ÜberNIC™, a family of Intel Agilex FPGA-based ultra-low latency, lossless, general-purpose Ethernet adapters. The ÜberNIC family will represent an innovative implementation of a fully hardware-based network stack with a patented kernel bypass and PCI Express® (PCIe) transfer mechanism. Deployed exclusively on Intel Agilex FPGA devices, the ÜberNIC family of Ethernet adapters provides new standards in latency, throughput, capacity, and performance consistency.
Gartner Says 89% of Board Directors Say Digital is Embedded in All Business Growth Strategies
Only 35% of Board Directors Have Achieved or Are on Track to Achieving Digital Transformation Goals. Eighty-nine percent of board directors say that digital business is now embedded in all business growth strategies, according to a new survey from Gartner, Inc. However, just 35% of board directors report that they have achieved or are on track to achieving digital transformation goals.
Lubrizol®, a Leader in Data Center Thermal Management, To Announce Transformational Immersion Cooling Development at 2022 OCP Global Summit
Unveiling CompuZol™ ICS, the industry's first, fully warrantied, immersion-ready cooling solution. Spotlighting Lubrizol’s patented CompuZol family of immersion cooling fluids. Live, interactive full-immersion demonstration in the CompuZol booth. Lubrizol will host an Expo Hall Talk on Oct. 19 discussing performance of CompuZol fluids. Updates and results available on...
Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) Featured in Virtual Coverage of Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SafeTGroup.com.
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform Receives Multiple Industry Awards and Honors from TMC, Comms Council UK and UC Today
CPaaS solution receives Product of the Year awards from TMC, Best Comms Software from the Comms Council UK Awards as well as finalist nominations from UC Today Awards. Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced today that Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform (EDP) was selected as the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner and the Communications Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a global, integrated media company covering multiple markets within the communications and technology industries. EDP was also named a “Highly Commended Best Comms Software” by the 2022 Comms Council UK Awards, a celebration of innovation in the telecom industry, and a finalist in the Best CPaaS Platform Award category by UC Today, a leading online publication for unified communications (UC) and collaboration technology. EDP is a unique programmable communication and digital engagement solution that enables service providers to offer differentiated speech and video analytics APIs, SDKs and turnkey conversational AI applications to propel their services ahead of their competition’s voice and messaging services.
Antares Awards $1M in Grants to Underrepresented Founders in Partnership with Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network
40 Early-Stage Small Businesses to Receive $20,000 Grants, With Opportunity to Receive an Additional $5,000. Antares today announced the recipients of $1M in grants as part of the firm’s REACH program, which was first launched in June of this year. This inaugural grant program was created in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and Hello Alice, a multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow, to help level the playing field for entrepreneurs within underrepresented groups including women, people of color, military-affiliated personnel, persons with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
What Is The Advantage Of Eagle Shears? – Yantai Jiwei Construction Machinery Equipment
Eagle shear belongs to the excavator demolition attachment and demolition equipment, and is usually installed at the front end of the excavator. Chemical plant dismantling, cement plant dismantling, iron and steel plant dismantling, automobile recycling companies, renewable resource recycling companies, environmental dismantling, scrap steel recycling stations;. what are the advantages...
Trinseo Provides Third Quarter 2022 Expected Results and Potential Profitability Improvement Initiatives; Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today released preliminary result estimates for third quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations is estimated to be between negative $123 million and negative $118 million and Adjusted EBITDA* is estimated to be between negative $42 million and negative $37 million. In addition, cash from operations is estimated to be between $95 million and $100 million with Free Cash Flow* estimated to be between $56 million and $61 million.
Gantry Reports $4.0 Billion of Commercial Mortgage Production Through Q3 2022
Market Headwinds Persist with Rate Volatility Pushing Borrowers Towards Lenders that Lock Rate at Application; Gantry’s $18 Billion Loan Servicing Portfolio Still Performing at 100% Post COVID. Gantry, the largest independent commercial mortgage banking firm in the U.S., is reporting $4.0 billion of commercial mortgage production through the close...
Wazoku Announced as a TrustRadius 2022 Tech Cares Award Winner
LONDON - October 19, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Innovation scale-up Wazoku has become one of the global B2B technology companies chosen as a TrustRadius 2022 Tech Cares award winner. TrustRadius provides verified, peer-based guidance and research to help business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Each...
Media Roundtable: Advanced HDR by Technicolor Examines the State of HDR in Europe with Industry Executives
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Oct. 19, 2022 - PRLog -- uring a recent industry roundtable, Advanced HDR by Technicolor met with industry executives across the content creation, distribution and consumption ecosystem to share perspectives on the adoption and integration of high dynamic range (HDR) technology across Europe. Executives participating in the...
TSA Renews Its Partnership With NATACS for General and Commercial Aviation Security
Partnership Enters Its Quarter Century With New Pact. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) renewed its government/industry partnership with the National Air Transportation Association - Compliance Services (NATACS) for an additional five years. Entering into its third decade, NATACS will continue to operate as a Trusted Fingerprint Facility to process Biographical and Biometric information and other services for certain Commercial, Business and General aviation populations.
Manufacturing Startup “Canopy” Secures NASA Partnership and First Round of Funding
Startup manufacturer Canopy is developing advanced manufacturing processes for Thermal Protection Systems (TPS), or heat shields, for the new space economy and hypersonic industries. The company has raised an initial round of funding from venture capitalists and secured a Space Act Agreement signed with the NASA Ames center in California.
Field Emission Transmission Electron Microscope Market Projected to Reach US$ 818.20 Mn by 2028 : Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI). JEOL, Hitachi High-Tech
Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Field Emission Transmission market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Field Emission Transmission market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Field Emission Transmission market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.
Pivotal Phase 3 Data Showing Significant Improvements in Facial and Total Body Repigmentation with Ruxolitinib Cream (Opzelura™) in Vitiligo Published in New England Journal of Medicine
Data served as basis for recent FDA approval of ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura™) 1.5% for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. Fifty-two week data from the Phase 3 TRuE-V clinical trial program demonstrate an increase in the proportion of...
Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Humana, Cigna, Aviva, Zurich Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Small Medium Enterprise Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
