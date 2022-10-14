The Indian government has recently launched a new online system for applying for travel visas to India. This new system offers a quicker and easier way to obtain a visa for travel to India, and is available to citizens of Argentina.With this new system, travelers can apply for their visa online, and receive it within 10 days. This is a major convenience for travelers, as previously the process could take up to 6 weeks.This new system is part of the Indian government's efforts to make travel to India more convenient and accessible. For more information on how to apply for an Indian visa, please visit the website of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

