Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2022 - Increased Ecommerce Penetration Has Encouraged Strong Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The BNPL payment industry in Israel has recorded...
Woonsocket Call
Pacific Life Enhances Select Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products by Providing Additional Policyowner Flexibility
Pacific Life has added two new uncapped volatility control indexed accounts to select indexed universal life insurance (IUL) products. These indexed accounts are available on certain new and inforce policies and are tied to the BlackRock Endura® Index,1 which uses volatility controls to determine a daily mix of equities and short-term U.S. Treasuries to help navigate volatile markets.
Woonsocket Call
KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Tuesday,...
Woonsocket Call
Rithm Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.
Woonsocket Call
Virtual Reality in the Oil & Gas Sector to Transform Training of Oilfield Personnel – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Virtual Reality (VR) in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research predicts virtual reality to play a significant role in transforming the training and development of oilfield personnel. Large oil and gas companies including Saudi Aramco, Equinor, and Shell are using VR to simulate the physical environment in training rooms. In addition, trainees are given VR headsets delivering an immersive experience of a facility be it an offshore production platform, a gas processing plant, or a refinery.
Woonsocket Call
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
Woonsocket Call
New Report: Carbon Project Developers Could Lose $2.6B Due to Verification Bottlenecks By 2030
Market could lose out on 4.8 GT of credits issued by 2030. Today, climate tech start-up Thallo released a report that aggregates carbon project developer input and highlights challenges to scaling the voluntary carbon market. The report identifies key bottlenecks including verification delays, limited access to early-stage financing, and inefficiencies in the value chain caused by intermediaries. The report also highlights solutions to scaling the VCM, specifically improved financing through forward models.
Woonsocket Call
AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend
Today AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to...
Woonsocket Call
Mobility Fintech Moove Raises £15 Million Financing Facility From Emso Asset Management to Scale UK Operations
Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech and Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in EMEA, is announcing it has raised £15 million in financing from Emso Asset Management to scale up its UK operations following a successful launch in August. Moove launched in London in August with a...
Woonsocket Call
Lubrizol®, a Leader in Data Center Thermal Management, To Announce Transformational Immersion Cooling Development at 2022 OCP Global Summit
Unveiling CompuZol™ ICS, the industry's first, fully warrantied, immersion-ready cooling solution. Spotlighting Lubrizol’s patented CompuZol family of immersion cooling fluids. Live, interactive full-immersion demonstration in the CompuZol booth. Lubrizol will host an Expo Hall Talk on Oct. 19 discussing performance of CompuZol fluids. Updates and results available on...
Woonsocket Call
Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Humana, Cigna, Aviva, Zurich Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Small Medium Enterprise Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Woonsocket Call
Tunisia Construction Industry Report 2022: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Size, Trends and Forecasts 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tunisia Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The construction industry in Tunisia grew by 7.1% in real terms in 2021, but this was only a partial recovery...
Woonsocket Call
Gantry Reports $4.0 Billion of Commercial Mortgage Production Through Q3 2022
Market Headwinds Persist with Rate Volatility Pushing Borrowers Towards Lenders that Lock Rate at Application; Gantry’s $18 Billion Loan Servicing Portfolio Still Performing at 100% Post COVID. Gantry, the largest independent commercial mortgage banking firm in the U.S., is reporting $4.0 billion of commercial mortgage production through the close...
Woonsocket Call
New online travel visa application system from the Indian government
The Indian government has recently launched a new online system for applying for travel visas to India. This new system offers a quicker and easier way to obtain a visa for travel to India, and is available to citizens of Argentina.With this new system, travelers can apply for their visa online, and receive it within 10 days. This is a major convenience for travelers, as previously the process could take up to 6 weeks.This new system is part of the Indian government's efforts to make travel to India more convenient and accessible. For more information on how to apply for an Indian visa, please visit the website of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
Woonsocket Call
Faraday Future Announces Management Transition
- Rebecca A. (“Becky”) Roof Resigns as Interim Chief Financial Officer - - Returned Faraday Future to Timely Filer Status - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the resignation of Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer, upon the successful completion of key Securities and Exchange Commission filings and fundraising milestones. Ms. Roof has agreed to assist the Company to ensure an orderly transition.
Woonsocket Call
Field Emission Transmission Electron Microscope Market Projected to Reach US$ 818.20 Mn by 2028 : Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI). JEOL, Hitachi High-Tech
Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Field Emission Transmission market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Field Emission Transmission market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Field Emission Transmission market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Student Information System Industry is Expected to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Student Information System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component (Solutions (Enrollment, Academics, Financial Aid, and Billing) and Professional Services), End User (K-12 and Higher Education), Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Student Information System market size to...
Woonsocket Call
Distribution Partners Selected for Inmarsat’s Ground-breaking New SwiftJet Business Aviation Inflight Connectivity Service
World’s fastest business aviation inflight connectivity service over L-band is now available to customers through Satcom Direct and Honeywell. Inmarsat’s ground-breaking new SwiftJet inflight connectivity service for the business aviation market has passed an important milestone, after industry heavyweights Satcom Direct and Honeywell were named as the first global distribution partners.
Woonsocket Call
Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Set for More Growth : BMC Software, Waterfall Security Solutions, NortonLifeLock
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cyber Security for Oil & Gas market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Woonsocket Call
Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights
Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights. Topline results of the NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 glaucoma trial due in early November 2022. Third quarter 2022 U.S. prescriptions for VYZULTA® increased by 37% over third quarter 2021. Net revenue €0.8 million for third quarter 2022; cash...
Comments / 0