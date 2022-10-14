Read full article on original website
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis: Florida Disaster Fund has raised $45M for Hurricane Ian victims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Ian fundraising relief efforts in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. DeSantis was at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows, alongside Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo, to talk about the Florida Disaster Fund and volunteer opportunities. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Clark's Fish Camp has closed, but some employees say they haven't been paid
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant is a shell of what it used to be. Employees said they were left empty-handed when the business closed for good. Sean, whose son worked at the local business, says that was not the experience he wanted for him. Sean asked...
JSO: Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton must show prior approval to wear uniform in ads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is demanding documentation from sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton, proving she received written permission from former Sheriff Mike Williams to wear a JSO uniform in campaign ads. The letter from Sheriff Pat Ivey asking for that documentation can be viewed below:. SO1...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating after racist flyers tossed on Middleburg properties
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is calling racist messages left in a Middleburg neighborhood “disgusting.”. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said it happened in the Lake Asbury area off County Road 220 near Middleburg High School. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson...
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
‘Don’t be a statistic’: 28-year-old makes progress after fighting for life post-COVID-19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Texas man who spent more than five months at UF Health Jacksonville battling the effects of COVID-19 is making progress on his road to recovery. Action News Jax first told you about Fabian Granado’s journey back in November when the virus had damaged his lungs so badly that they couldn’t hold up on their own.
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
“Two Stupid Grown Men” Florida Road Rage Shooting Leaves Two Daughters Shot By Their Two Dads
Like the wild west, two fathers have been charged in Florida with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire and hitting each other’s daughters in a terrifying road-rage gun battle in Florida, according to deputies. William Hale, 35, of Georgia, and Frank Allison, 43, of Florida
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
News4Jax.com
JSO holding public online auction starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
Woman swept away by river surge in Puerto Rico had just moved from Jacksonville with husband
A woman, who recently moved with her husband from Jacksonville to start a new life, is dead after a sudden tragedy in Puerto Rico. Jacqueline Albright died after a surge of water swept her away while on a hike with her husband, Blake, at La Soplaera Waterfall. His sister, Savannah Reinhart, spoke with News4JAX on Wednesday.
See photos of items up for grabs in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s latest online auction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s still time to bid on items in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s online auction for the month of October. The auction began Friday and will run through 10 a.m. Friday, October 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Three cars and several...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville police, suspect OK after exchanging gunfire outside Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man and all the officers involved are OK after exchanging gunfire in the Moncrief area Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. A heavy police presence developed at the corner of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue West Saturday evening, with at least 25 police...
News4Jax.com
Man taken into custody following exchange of gunfire with officers, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was apprehended and taken into custody Sunday evening following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Shawn Coarsey, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to a home on Edgewood Avenue at about...
