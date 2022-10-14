ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

New Zealand pulls funding for school Shakespeare festival, citing ‘canon of imperialism’

By Eva Corlett in Wellington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qe9oD_0iYQXBN900
One assessor said the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare festival application made them ‘question whether a singular focus on an Elizabethan playwright is most relevant for a decolonising Aotearoa’.

New Zealand’s arts council has pulled funding for a Shakespeare festival that has been running in secondary schools for roughly three decades, after questioning its relevance to the country and because it focuses on “a canon of imperialism”.

Every year, the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand runs the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare festival – a secondary school competition where students perform excerpts from Shakespeare’s plays.

Students are given the scope to direct, compose music, perform and create sets and costumes for their show. It has been a popular event, with more than 120,000 high school students from more than half the country’s secondary schools having participated in the festival since its inception.

The festival regularly secures about $30,000 a year from the government’s arts funding body – Creative New Zealand. But this year, the council has decided to pull the money.

In the funding assessment document, the advisory panel said that while the festival has strong youth engagement, and a positive impact on participants, it “did not demonstrate the relevance to the contemporary art context of Aotearoa in this time and place and landscape”.

The board signalled concerns that the organisation was “quite paternalistic” and that the genre was “located within a canon of imperialism and missed the opportunity to create a living curriculum and show relevance”.

One assessor said the application made them “question whether a singular focus on an Elizabethan playwright is most relevant for a decolonising Aotearoa in the 2020s and beyond”.

The board felt the centre did not offer a strong proposal compared with other groups seeking funding.

The centre’s chief executive, Dawn Sanders, said the organisation was dismayed by the decision.

“Creative New Zealand say it is irrelevant to modern day New Zealand – the opposite is true,” she said. “We’re dealing with what people are thinking, the human psyche, competition, jealousy, misogyny and so many things that are totally relevant.”

Sanders said it was “totally wrong” the funding assessors had made assumptions about relevance within the festival, adding that a huge number of students were Māori, Pasifika and other ethnic minorities who regularly adapted Shakespeare’s works in new and culturally meaningful ways.

“Over 76% of the plays are student-directed, so we are also producing young leaders and thinkers,” Sanders said.

The festival will continue without the funding, which represented roughly 10% of its overall costs, but the money will need to be found elsewhere, Sanders said.

Speaking to Re:News, senior theatre lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington, Nicola Hyland, who is of Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Hauiti descent, said she recognised the poetry and storytelling of Shakespeare but believed he was overrepresented in the country.

British colonisers used Shakespeare’s works as an example of how people should act, Hyland said. “It would be a massive, awesome act of decolonisation if we discovered our own stories first and discovered Shakespeare afterwards.

“Wouldn’t it be great if young people could come home and say, ‘Hey, Mum, Dad, I just found this story and it’s really similar to Hinemoa and Tūtānekai. It’s Romeo and Juliet’.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

State TV journalist who denounced Ukraine war flees Russia

A former Russian state television journalist who protested against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine during a live broadcast has fled the country after being put on a wanted list. “[Marina] Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where she was under house...
The Guardian

Woman arrested over killing of girl found in suitcase in Paris

French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic suitcase outside her home in Paris. The death of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension, with opposition parties seizing...
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

‘A huge undertaking’: Bristol zoo faces challenge of rehoming 25,000 animals

Moving house can strain the strongest of family relationships, and western lowland gorillas are no exception. At times of uncertainty and stress, Bristol zoo’s troop of eight primates look to their silverback, Jock, for leadership and reassurance. But moving him at the same time as his harem of three females and their children – each weighing between 13.4kg and 184kg – is no straightforward task.
The Guardian

DNA of 13 Neanderthals reveals ‘exciting’ snapshot of ancient community

The first snapshot of a Neanderthal community has been pieced together by scientists who examined ancient DNA from fragments of bone and teeth unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. Researchers analysed DNA from 13 Neanderthal men, women and children and found an interconnecting web of relationships, including a father and...
The Guardian

Ken Campbell obituary

My friend the artist Ken Campbell, who has died aged 82, created book art that was unique, unclassifiable, compelling both visually and to the touch, and challenging. Ken’s art was informed by his considerable trade skills and executed on traditional printing presses with secret techniques and inks – all of which he later happily abandoned with the coming of the digital revolution. His subject matter ranged from the personal, Father’s Hook (1978), a book of poetry dedicated to his father, to the political, Ten Years of Uzbekistan (1994), the metaphysical, Execution (1990), and everything in between.
The Guardian

The Guardian

479K+
Followers
109K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy