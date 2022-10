ACGC boys place 2nd and Charger girls finish 4th at WCAC Meet

(Panora) The DM Christian boys and Van Meter girls are team champions of the West Central Activities Conference. Individual cross country winners on Thursday in Panora were DM Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt and Van Meter’s Clare Kelly.

The ACGC boys finished 26 points behind DM Christian for a runner-up finish as a team. Justin Reinhart led the Chargers in 3rd place. Andrew Mahaffey ran 10th, Noah Kading 11th, Gavin Sloss 15th, and Bo Arrasmith 17th. Lance Bunde came in 21st with Tyconder Ellis 22nd.

Ava Campbell led the ACGC girls with a 4th place run. Adalyn Benson came in 16th. Hayden Coffman came in 23rd, Katelyn Schafer 30th, Paige Van Meter 36th, Elizabeth Drake 40th, and Emerson Van Meter 50th. The Charger girls scored 105 points to place 4th.

Boys Full Results: VARSITY – boys – Conference (RESULTS)

Girls Full Results: VARSITY – Girls – Conference (RESULTS)

JV Results: JUNIOR VARSITY – Mixed – Conference (RESULTS)

Middle School Boys: MIDDLE SCHOOL – boys – Conference (RESULTS)

Middle School Girls: MIDDLE SCHOOL – girls – Conference (RESULTS)

Boys Individual Top Ten

Aaron Fynaardt, DM Christian Caleb Ten Pas, DM Christian Justin Reinhart, ACGC Ethan Loutzenheiser, Madrid Collin Houg, DM Christian Mason Maiers, Interstate-35 Clay Warson, Madrid Carson Van Sickle, Ogden Jack McPartland, DM Christian Andrew Mahaffey, ACGC

Boys Team Scoring

DM Christian 30 ACGC 56 Ogden 97 Interstate-35 109 Madrid 126 Earlham 144 Van Meter 199 Woodward-Granger 226 Pleasantville 249 Woodward Academy 288 West Central Valley 297

Girls Individual Top Ten

Clare Kelly, Van Meter Mackenzie Harger, Earlham Mary Kelly, Van Meter Ava Campbell, ACGC Olivia Spurling, Earlham Emma McCoy, Van Meter Katelyn Brandhorst, Madrid Ella Jicinsky, DM Christian Kayden Spencer, Ogden Amanda Smith, Earlham

Girls Team Scoring