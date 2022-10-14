ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

06-12-25-26-37

(six, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

