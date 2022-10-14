Read full article on original website
midlandtxedc.com
Midland Development Corporation’s Board of Directors: Part 2
The Midland Development Corporation is governed by a seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the Midland City Council and commit to serving three-year terms. Our current board members talk about their roles, responsibilities, and aspirations for MDC and the community that they serve, in the 2nd part of a 2-part article.
cdrecycler.com
Midland, Texas, OKs demolition project
The owner of a 12-story building in Texas that a regional public radio station says has been abandoned “for decades” has received approval from the Midland City Council to demolish the structure next year. The mid-October approval for the demolition of the Western United Life Building involves allowing...
cbs7.com
Some Midland residents will receive a second ballot due to defective ballots
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County has had errors during past elections, this election season some Midland residents will receive a second ballot in the mail because of a defective ballot sent out. The first 1,200 ballots sent were the defective ballots because the mayoral race was left off part...
City of Midland issues traffic alert
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed. Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
Ask Midland Odessa – Being Someone’s PLUS ONE Considered A Date?
Buzz Question -So, me and my brother disagree on this. What do you think? This co-worker at work told me she needed a PLUS ONE for this party she was going to and asked me if I I would be her 'PLUS ONE'. We are both single so I said sure. Well, my brother doesn't think it's a REAL DATE and she's just using me as a PLUS ONE for the party. I told him of course it's a date. I mean she did ask me right?
cbs7.com
W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
cbs7.com
MISD LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD board of trustees has started the process of searching for a new Superintendent for the district. The board has requested the community provide feedback on this search by asking students, parents, staff, and community members about what they seek in a new district leader.
Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?
You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
Car wreck impacts both eastbound, westbound lanes of Illinois Avenue
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police officers are working a car crash on Illinois Avenue that is impacting both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic. According to a city spokesperson, eastbound lanes are closed between the 2800 block and 3200 block, while westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.
cbs7.com
Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
Midland’s Celebration Gala Invites You Out To See Selena Forever Tribute One Of The Best Selena Tribute Bands
The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual banquet, Celebration Gala, to celebrate the members of the chamber of commerce and hopefully add some new ones. This year's event is Thursday, October 27th, at the Bush Convention Center, in downtown Midland. and will feature special guest speaker Aron...
cbs7.com
Man sentenced to 15 years after robbing four stores in 2020
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores. Typically...
Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
cbs7.com
City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
yourbasin.com
Lingering Basin Thunderstorms 10-17-2022
For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Strong thunderstorms have approached The Midland-Odessa area during the morning commute as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more rainfall across The Basin today with well-below-normal high temperatures. Many areas will struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 50’s as these high temperatures will be as much as 20 degrees below normal for many with some not being this cool since the winter! Despite rain becomes less likely closer towards tomorrow, chilly mornings will give way to cool afternoons before a big warmup returns later this week.
Burglars steal from Midland home twice in one day
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local homeowner is sounding the alarm after thieves broke into his home, not once, but twice. Both break-ins were on the same day, October 14th. The Midland homeowner is concerned about being targeted a third time. So, he is asking the public for help identifying the thieves who were caught […]
SUV crashes into Midland Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
Permian High freshman arrested for text message threat
ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for text message threats made to two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to school Monday. The text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet.
cbs7.com
Veterans Reunited at Midland Restaurant
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You may know Michael’s Charcoal Grill in Midland... walls and ceiling filled with aircraft memorabilia... and one of the pictures led to a reunion decades later. During the Vietnam war, the owner of Michael’s hamburgers flew a refueling tanker. A fighter pilot flew in close to...
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
