Midland, TX

midlandtxedc.com

Midland Development Corporation’s Board of Directors: Part 2

The Midland Development Corporation is governed by a seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the Midland City Council and commit to serving three-year terms. Our current board members talk about their roles, responsibilities, and aspirations for MDC and the community that they serve, in the 2nd part of a 2-part article.
MIDLAND, TX
cdrecycler.com

Midland, Texas, OKs demolition project

The owner of a 12-story building in Texas that a regional public radio station says has been abandoned “for decades” has received approval from the Midland City Council to demolish the structure next year. The mid-October approval for the demolition of the Western United Life Building involves allowing...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland issues traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed.  Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Ask Midland Odessa – Being Someone’s PLUS ONE Considered A Date?

Buzz Question -So, me and my brother disagree on this. What do you think? This co-worker at work told me she needed a PLUS ONE for this party she was going to and asked me if I I would be her 'PLUS ONE'. We are both single so I said sure. Well, my brother doesn't think it's a REAL DATE and she's just using me as a PLUS ONE for the party. I told him of course it's a date. I mean she did ask me right?
cbs7.com

W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MISD LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD board of trustees has started the process of searching for a new Superintendent for the district. The board has requested the community provide feedback on this search by asking students, parents, staff, and community members about what they seek in a new district leader.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?

You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man sentenced to 15 years after robbing four stores in 2020

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores. Typically...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Lingering Basin Thunderstorms 10-17-2022

For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Strong thunderstorms have approached The Midland-Odessa area during the morning commute as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more rainfall across The Basin today with well-below-normal high temperatures. Many areas will struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 50’s as these high temperatures will be as much as 20 degrees below normal for many with some not being this cool since the winter! Despite rain becomes less likely closer towards tomorrow, chilly mornings will give way to cool afternoons before a big warmup returns later this week.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Burglars steal from Midland home twice in one day

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local homeowner is sounding the alarm after thieves broke into his home, not once, but twice. Both break-ins were on the same day, October 14th. The Midland homeowner is concerned about being targeted a third time. So, he is asking the public for help identifying the thieves who were caught […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

SUV crashes into Midland Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Veterans Reunited at Midland Restaurant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You may know Michael’s Charcoal Grill in Midland... walls and ceiling filled with aircraft memorabilia... and one of the pictures led to a reunion decades later. During the Vietnam war, the owner of Michael’s hamburgers flew a refueling tanker. A fighter pilot flew in close to...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX

