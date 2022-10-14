Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
whopam.com
Details released on East Seventh St. accident
Details have been released on a vehicle versus utility pole accident from Tuesday morning that sent the driver to a local hospital. The report from Hopkinsville police says 77-year old Bettie Williams of Hopkinsville was headed west on East Seventh just after 7:30 a.m. and said she was attempting to turn her heat on when she ran off the side of the road and into a pole just before the railroad crossing.
whopam.com
Woman injured in East Seventh Street accident
A woman was injured in a vehicle versus utility pole accident Tuesday morning on East Seventh Street. It happened a few minutes after 7:30 near the railroad crossing and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Hopkinsville police...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Canton Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Blane Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a utility vehicle was westbound when it hit an SUV in front of it. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
KFVS12
I-24 eastbound reopened at 29mm in Marshall Co. after crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 returned to normal flow on Monday afternoon, October 17 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Marshall County dispatch reported this was near the 29 mile marker. KYTC said a dump truck traveling in the driving lane...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
whopam.com
Bond unchanged for Boulevard murder suspect
Bond will remain $100,000 cash for one of the minors charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Public defender Angela Troutman represents 17-year old Jonathan Weston and noted his lack of criminal history and good...
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown After Lyon County ATV Rollover Crash
According to Sheriff Brent White, Kentucky State Police received a 911 call of an ATV rollover collision with injuries at the end of Green Road around 4:15 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, he says Good Samaritans led them to the overturned 2022 Polaris RZR that was occupied by 3 adults and 2 children at the time of the collision. He indicates a female adult victim who was the only one unrestrained in the ATV was treated on the scene by Lyon County EMS for head and lower torso injuries. She was then flown to a Nashville hospital.
Juveniles captured after Cheatham County search
The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. in the area of Sams Creek Road.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
whopam.com
Plea entered by man charged in July shooting incident
A plea was entered in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning by one of the suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment as part of a...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash
A motorcyclist was injured in an accident Saturday on Trenton Road in Clarksville. It happened about 5 a.m. on Trenton Road between the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Lowes Drive and Clarksville police say it involved a motorcycle and a truck. The person on the motorcycle was taken by EMS...
wkdzradio.com
Garage Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A garage on Poe Hill Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a garage along with some vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before 10 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.
radionwtn.com
Jenkins Sworn In As Calloway County Deputy
Murray, Ky.–The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Deputy Kenny Jenkins to their law enforcement family. He comes with a total of 31 years experience in law enforcement. Kenny spent 11 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 13 years with the Murray State Police and Murray Police for seven years. Jenkins will be part of the SRO team at the elementary school. Jenkins is the father of Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Jenkins. (Calloway County Sheriff’s photo).
wkdzradio.com
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday
Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
wkdzradio.com
Large Turnout For Christian County FFA Halloween Event
Hundreds of children experienced agriculture and had a chance to do some trick or treating during the first Christian County FFA Halloween Ag Adventures. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the event at Agriculture Exposition Center went off without a hitch thanks for great planning by Christian County FFA officers and members.
