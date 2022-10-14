Read full article on original website
Walker and Dossett Debates Schools, Taxes, & Government Response
The race for Kentucky's House District 8 seat looks a lot like it did two years ago. Incumbent Walker Thomas faces educator Pam Dossett on the ballot; the only difference is the district now includes Caldwell County. Thomas says if re-elected his priorities are a continuation of the work he...
Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’
For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
Bradley, TVA Highlight Annual SWK EDC Industrial Appreciation Luncheon
Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
Ascend Elements Approved For $480 Million In Federal Grants
Less than an hour following the completion of Wednesday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Appreciation Luncheon in Hopkinsville, officials from Ascend Elements received even more good news — when Governor Andy Beshear announced the advanced, sustainable battery material producer has been approved for more than $480 million through two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Christian County School Officials Review State Assessment
Officials for Christian County Public Schools took state assessment to heart Monday afternoon, as accountability marks — better known as the spring-administered Kentucky Summative Assessment — were made available for the first time in more than two years. In what was a whirlwind of state scores in curricula,...
Large Turnout For Christian County FFA Halloween Event
Hundreds of children experienced agriculture and had a chance to do some trick or treating during the first Christian County FFA Halloween Ag Adventures. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the event at Agriculture Exposition Center went off without a hitch thanks for great planning by Christian County FFA officers and members.
Connie Hendricks, 64, of Kuttawa, formerly of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 64 year old Connie Lane Hendricks of Kuttawa formerly of Cadiz will be Thursday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Little River Cemetery. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Thursday...
Elevate Windows And Doors Spec Building Purchase Welcome News To SWKEDC
The newly constructed spec building in Christian County will house an industry that will add significant job opportunities in the region. South West Kentucky EDC’s Tony Prim says the recent announcement about selling the spec building to Elevate Windows and Doors was welcome news. Prim says the company will...
Robbye Ellis, 90, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 90-year-old Robbye Allen Ellis of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, October 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include. Children: Michael Dan (Ursula Littlefield) Ellis, Steven...
Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures
The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
Shirley White, 85 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Jean White, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 PM at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Rick Chidester, 73 of Eddyville
Son – Todd (Mary) Crites, Sturgis, Mich. Rick was the owner of Malloy's Korner Market in Lyon County and formerly owned Handy Korner Market in Rockcastle. He was also a sports commentator for WKDZ.
Katherine Brison Hurt, 77 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 77-year-old Katherine Brison Hurt, of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 21 at 12pm at the Life Tabernacle Church in Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the...
V.J. Hadden, 84 of Trenton
Funeral services for 84-year-old V.J. Hadden of Trenton will be Tuesday, October 18 at 3pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the funeral home.
Joseph Gilkey, 65 of Bowling Green
A celebration of life for 65-year-old Joseph Gilkey of Bowling Green will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #6
Saturday was another perfect day for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
Two Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged after drugs were found during a warrant arrest on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located illegal drugs inside the residence while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 41-year-old Robert King. After a search of...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel to locate 32-year-old Bobby Oliver and as they entered the building he went to the bathroom with two bags in his hands. When officer searched the bags and the bathroom a black pipe was found in his bag and meth in a container in the trash can.
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
Gas Prices Down Slightly Over Past Week
After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
