Argyle leans on its defense to remain undefeated following win over Frisco Emerson

For the second straight week, Argyle’s No. 1 state ranking was put to the test against an undefeated district foe and for the second straight week, the Eagles were able to get just enough out of its offense and rely more on its defense.

Argyle defeated first-year program Frisco Emerson 24-10 on Thursday night at Toyota Stadium.

From the onset, it looked like it was going to be an easy win for the No. 1 Eagles (7-0 overall, 3-0 District 3-5A D2) as Jacob Robinson connected with RJ Bunnell for a 50-yard touchdown to put Argyle up 7-0 within the first 19 seconds of the game.

Then Argyle’s defense forced a three and out on Emerson’s (7-1, 3-1) first possession, and the route seemed imminent. However, the Eagles were unable to cash in on a 6-play drive, turning the ball over on downs.

Riding that defensive stop, the Mavericks were able to march down the field and tie the game on a 10-yard run by Ishaqq Bills. That would be the high point for the Emerson offense through the rest of the quarter and to the halfway point of the fourth as the Eagles’ defense forced six punts, a turnover on downs and recovered a botched snap in the end zone.

Argyle held Emerson to 11 first downs on the night and just 159 total yards, including only 25 on the ground. 4-star Nebraska commit Riley Van Poppel led the menacing defensive attack that racked up seven total sacks and another half dozen tackles for loss.

Van Poppel finished with three sacks, another tackle for loss and pass break up.

Argyle came into the game averaging more than 310 yards per game on the ground but were held to 186 yards with Bunnell leading the team with 71 yards on 15 carries.

Midway through the fourth, Emerson made things a bit interesting, capitalizing on an interception and turning it into three points thanks to a big third down conversion to get to the Argyle 3.

The Eagles then fumbled the ensuing kickoff but Argyle’s defense forced a turnover on downs again, essentially ending any comeback bid.

The Eagles are all but assured a playoff spot with the win over the Mavs and will look to lock up a playoff berth next week against Frisco Independence, which could be another 3-5A Division 2 match up of undefeated teams.