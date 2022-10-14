ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

click orlando

Pursuit on Beachline ends in arrest in Orange County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted person has been arrested following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the arrest happened in the westbound lanes of the Beachline near Dallas Boulevard after law...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

RESULTS 2022: Breaking down Brevard County’s ballot issues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County voters will find themselves dealing with a long list of issues and amendments on their November ballot. The county is asking voters to decide on a property tax increase to give a raise to staff at Brevard Public Schools. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Cocoa Police K9 Maverick Helps Take Down Suspect Wanted for Aggravated Assault

ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program

Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

