This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Space X Launches Eutelsat Hotbird 13F SatelliteAntonio SaillantCape Canaveral, FL
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Michael Kolb ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 46-year-old Michael Kolb BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Kolb is wanted for two warrants on Violation of Probation reference Possession of Meth and Possession of a...
Troopers stop suspect who led Brevard County deputies on a chase to Orange County on the Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
Pursuit on Beachline ends in arrest in Orange County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted person has been arrested following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the arrest happened in the westbound lanes of the Beachline near Dallas Boulevard after law...
RESULTS 2022: Breaking down Brevard County’s ballot issues
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County voters will find themselves dealing with a long list of issues and amendments on their November ballot. The county is asking voters to decide on a property tax increase to give a raise to staff at Brevard Public Schools. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What...
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
'Motorcycle gang member' arrested during Biketoberfest 2022: 'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
Florida man dies on Disney World ride after possible heart attack, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An 83-year-old Florida man died on a ride at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after likely suffering from a heart attack, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an incident report. On Sept. 25, deputies said the Palm Coast man and his wife were riding on...
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location...
Indian River Lagoon Day Set Nov. 5 at Front Street Park in Melbourne, Admission is Free
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The cities of Melbourne, Palm Bay and Satellite Beach and the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department invite you to enjoy Indian River Lagoon Day, a fun-filled day focused on celebrating the importance of the Indian River Lagoon. The event will take place on Saturday,...
5-Year Old Mixed Breed Male Dog ‘Lucky’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Lucky, a 5-year-old mixed breed is spotlighted on Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 Junny’s Dating Site. Lucky likes to take long walks on the beach or chill nights watching movies. He is up to date with vaccines, microchipped, and seeking my new lady lucky...
WATCH: Cocoa Police K9 Maverick Helps Take Down Suspect Wanted for Aggravated Assault
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting...
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
Police: 87-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 2, Melbourne police responded to a deadly crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 2 near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. A motorcycle driving east on Sarno Road struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian, identified as Gerda DiFeo, 87, was...
Witnesses: Shooting victim escaped scene on back of Amazon van, drove to 7-Eleven
COCOA, Fla. — Investigators said a man who was shot managed to escape to safety by climbing onto the back of an Amazon delivery van. The victim was shot in Cocoa Tuesday evening, and witnesses told police the man rode on the back of an Amazon delivery truck away from the scene, WFTV reported.
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
OBITUARY: Long-Time Palm Bay Resident Earl Hill Died Oct. 13 of Natural Causes at Age 99
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Earl Hill, a long-time resident of Palm Bay, died of natural causes at the age of 99 on October 13, 2022. Earl is survived by his daughters Nancy Kehl (Hans) and Judy Nichols (Douglas), grandchildren Wendy and Tom, and three great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy and three siblings.
Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program
Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
