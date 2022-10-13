Read full article on original website
Carol Diane Hopkins Scott
Cemetery: Magnolia Cemetery, Highway 87, Orange, Texas 77630. Carol Diane Hopkins Scott was born on May 25, 1955 in DeQuincy, Louisiana to Sillersteen Daniels and James Melvin Hopkins. She attended Grand Avenue High School where she excelled in math. Carol spent many years working for the City of Pinehurst and West Orange-Cove CISD before her healh forced her to take a medical retirement. Many people would see her getting her daily excercise by walking to HEB or Dairy Queen and would try to give her a ride, but she would decline because that was her time with the Lord.
Monty Mozelle Phillips
Monty Mozelle Phillips, 78, of Orange, passed away on October 12, 2022, in Beaumont. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Evergreen in Orange. Visitation will be held prior to...
BC Three Honored Friday
Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association on Friday, October 21, 2022. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966, Frank Scales, class of 1977 and Steve Worster, class of 1967 who will be honored posthumously. The varsity football team will wear #30 on their helmets for the homecoming game in honor of Worster. The football players will assist in the award presentations to Worster’s two children. Awards will be made prior to the homecoming game at Larry Ward Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. and again at The Classic Cardinal Reunion, October 22 at the high school cafeteria.
VPD Recognizes Officers
Monday the Vidor Police Dept. announced the retirement of one officer, the promotion of another, and the swearing in of two more to the department. Officer Eric Meineke was recognized for his 13 years of service to VPD and 22 years total as a police officer. Officer Ethan Mansfield (above)...
OC Taste of the Holidays
Orange County Disaster Rebuild is EXCITED about our 4th Annual Taste of the Holidays event!!. It will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from 5pm to 8pm. You will be able to taste delicious samplings from Orange County’s finest. Whether you...
Pruitt Athlete of the Week
Bridge City’s Mason Pruitt is the First Financial Bank Athlete of the Week. Pruitt, a senior linebacker for the football team, is having an outstanding season with more than 80 tackles, including 24 for a loss. He tallied 14 tackles against WOS on Friday. “Mason had a great year...
Governor Announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign
Governor Greg Abbott was in Beaumont with law enforcement from Orange County and the surrounding area to launch of the State of Texas’ coordinated “One Pill Kills” campaign to combat the growing national fentanyl crisis plaguing Texas and the United States. This announcement comes after Governor Abbott directed state agencies to ramp up efforts to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis last month.
John Edward Plunkett Jr.
On Thursday, October 13th, 2022, John Edward Plunkett Jr., business owner, husband, and father of four children, passed away at the age of 95 in Beaumont TX of natural causes. John was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on September 2, 1927. His family eventually settled in Tennessee where John’s father worked as a carpenter. John moved to Orange, Texas after serving in the Navy during WWII and the Merchant Marines shortly after. He engaged in a number of different businesses before becoming the owner and operator of Hi-Top Roofing and B & J Construction where he served many in Orange and the surrounding areas. He was “Junior” to his siblings, but his friends knew him as “Smokey” because of his childhood home in the state of Tennessee, known for the Great Smokey Mountains. Always the collector, he enjoyed auctions and estate sales. He also loved a good deer or dove hunt which was a regular part of his life during the hunting seasons. He loved family events and being surrounded with as many family members as the house could hold. Smokey was never idle. He was a visionary and had projects in the works right up until his death. “Old” was a state of mind that he never entertained, and he never considered himself retired.
Gilmore-Lewis Player of Game
Jalen Gilmore-Lewis of West Orange-Stark is our TEAM GRANGER/KOGT.com Player of the Game. Gilmore played offense, defense, and he’s the kicker and the punter. He scored a touchdown and also provided the extra points in the Mustangs win over Bridge City. Week Eight – Jalen Gilmore-Lewis, WOS vs BC,...
OC Bands Bring Home ONES
High School bands from Orangefield, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Bridge City, and Vidor received a one for their performances at the Region X Marching Contest held Saturday at PNG High School. The results will advance OHS, LCM and BC to the Area Round. Vidor will advance to the State Military Marching Contest...
