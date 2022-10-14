Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern New Haven FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO