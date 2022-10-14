ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Mercury

EPA: Enlightened despots or experts?

By Guest Column
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoCCY_0iYQT4hp00

Ducks swimming in wetlands near the Potomac River in Alexandria, Va. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury)

By Bobby Whitescarver

Here we go again.

In the first U.S. Supreme Court case this fall, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, the justices and lawyers wrestled with the definition of “waters of the United States” those waters that the federal government has jurisdiction to protect from pollution and alteration. The definition has been changing ever since Congress gave the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joint powers to define it 50 years ago in the Clean Water Act.

The first 20 words of the Clean Water Act are these: “The purpose of this Act is to improve and maintain the physical, chemical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.”

Fifty years, and we still don’t have a clear definition? It’s so frustrating. Poor Michael and Chantell Sackett. They’ve been in litigation over the definition for 16 years. The EPA contends that the Sacketts broke the law by filling in their two-thirds of an acre wetland lot with sand and gravel without a permit because the lot is within the Kalispell Bay Fen, a major wetland that feeds one of Idaho’s largest bodies of water, Priest Lake.

The Sacketts, on the other hand, contend that neither the Corps nor the EPA has jurisdiction over their soggy lot because it is separated from the lake by a road and is therefore not adjacent to or touching the lake by a surface water connection.

Much of the hour-and-a-half argument in the high court was spent questioning the definition of the word “adjacent” because a wetland adjacent to navigable waters in this case, Priest Lake falls under the jurisdiction of the EPA. So what does “adjacent” mean exactly? Next to? Abutting? Neighboring?

Chief Justice John Roberts stated, “A train station is adjacent to the tracks even though it’s not touching the tracks.” Justice Elena Kagan leaned in: “If I say there are two adjacent apartment buildings, do they have to be touching each other?”

The Sacketts’ lawyer argued that for the feds to have jurisdiction, the Sacketts’ wetland must be touching the waters of Priest Lake via surface water. The EPA’s lawyer argued that the wetland is connected to or touching the lake by other means, such as groundwater, subsurface flow or a drainage ditch leading to a tributary of the lake.

Legal scholars use the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States to help understand how the court has interpreted the words in the past. In what the EPA considered a violation of the Clean Water Act, John Rapanos had filled in a wetland like the Sacketts’, only bigger. The court did not have a majority opinion, offering five separate interpretations of what “waters of the United States” should include.

In the plurality opinion, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the Corps “exercises the discretion of an enlightened despot” and that for non-navigable waters like wetlands to be considered jurisdictional, they must be adjacent to and touching navigable waters through surface water. This is the definition the Sacketts’ lawyer argued should be the law of the land.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, in his concurring opinion for Rapanos, however, developed the “significant nexus” rule , which the Corps has followed since 2008. It states that if a wetland has significant influence on the physical, chemical or biological functions of a jurisdictional water, whether it be surface water, ground water or subsurface flow, it should be classified as jurisdictional even if a barrier separates it from the wetland.

The ever-changing definition of “waters of the United States” goes around and around, much like the hydrologic cycle: When rain falls on the land and soaks into the soil, it recharges the groundwater and eventually flows into streams, rivers and lakes. Evaporation takes place, clouds form and the whole process starts again.

Just where in the cycle does federal jurisdiction over water begin and end? With the Clean Water Act, Congress delegated that authority to the experts in the EPA and the Corps.

It is undisputed that groundwater feeds into surface water. Wetlands such as the Kalispell Bay Fen feed Priest Lake by surface water, subsurface water and groundwater flow. In fact, surface water makes up only 1.2% of all fresh water, and groundwater makes up an astonishing 30%, according to the U.S. Geological Survey . Groundwater, indeed, has a beyond significant influence on the physical, chemical and biological integrity of surface water.

If the current heavily conservative court uses Justice Scalia’s rule and sides with the Sacketts, its decision will remove the vast majority of wetlands from federal protection. It will accelerate the draining and filling of wetlands that are profoundly important for the integrity and maintenance of the nation’s waters.

Robert “Bobby” Whitescarver is a watershed restoration consultant and retired district conservationist with USDA. He also teaches environmental courses at James Madison University. He can be reached at bobby.whitescarver@gettingmoreontheground.com.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post EPA: Enlightened despots or experts? appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water, wetlands rules

The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections. The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address climate change in a case involving […] The post U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water, wetlands rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Mercury

Federal proposal requiring Mountain Valley Pipeline completion halted

WASHINGTON — A permitting reform proposal by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that would have required completion of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline was halted Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer removed the measure from a catchall spending package late in the afternoon after Manchin released a statement calling on him to do so. […] The post Federal proposal requiring Mountain Valley Pipeline completion halted appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

With Republicans like these, who needs Democrats?

Thou shalt speak no ill of a fellow Republican.—President Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment You expect Republicans to go after Democrats. And vice versa. It’s what they do. Like a mongoose and a cobra. Or the Red Sox and the Yankees. They don’t like each other. It’s the natural order of things. But the 2023 state […] The post With Republicans like these, who needs Democrats? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine as well as funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. The legislation includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ALABAMA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Judge gives go-ahead for Maryland to demolish old Nice-Middleton Bridge

A coalition of cycling groups has fallen short in their efforts to block the state from dismantling the old Nice-Middleton Bridge that spans the Potomac between Virginia and southern Maryland. A federal judge in Baltimore said late Tuesday that the organizations failed to meet the high legal threshold for blocking demolition, which lawyers for the […] The post Judge gives go-ahead for Maryland to demolish old Nice-Middleton Bridge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they will try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections. Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUISIANA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Chesapeake Bay leaders resolute even as cleanup targets become more elusive

As a 2025 federal deadline for states to meet ambitious goals for cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay draws closer, it is starting to dawn on state and U.S. officials and other stakeholders that some states will fall short. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) admitted as much on Tuesday. “That was a difficult recognition,” he said. […] The post Chesapeake Bay leaders resolute even as cleanup targets become more elusive appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up

For the better part of the past century, the American electric power system evolved around large, mostly fossil fuel power plants delivering electricity to residences, businesses and industry through a network of transmission and distribution wires that collectively came to be called the electric grid. But as the threat of climate change driven by carbon […] The post Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WISCONSIN STATE
Virginia Mercury

Key U.S. Senate panel advances bill aimed at preventing another Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Tuesday passed legislation that would update an 1887 elections law and clarify how electoral votes are certified, with the hopes of averting another attempt to overturn a presidential election. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, put forth the bill, known as […] The post Key U.S. Senate panel advances bill aimed at preventing another Jan. 6 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
OREGON STATE
Virginia Mercury

Hours ahead of shutdown deadline, U.S. House sends Biden stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. House members, mostly along party lines, cleared a spending package Friday that would bolster funding for natural disaster response, though with Hurricane Ian still battering the Southeast, lawmakers will likely need to approve another aid bill later this year. The measure would provide $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon […] The post Hours ahead of shutdown deadline, U.S. House sends Biden stopgap spending bill appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
TEXAS STATE
Virginia Mercury

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they still hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP

The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places. Prince William County […] The post Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant

The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County.  The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

You call that an energy plan?

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a press release on October 3 presenting what he says is his energy plan. Accompanying the press release was 26 pages labeled “2022 Virginia Energy Plan,” but that can’t be what he’s referring to. I mean, the Virginia Code is pretty specific about what makes up an energy plan, and this […] The post You call that an energy plan? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Most Virginia schools remain fully accredited despite student testing declines

Few Virginia schools lost full accreditation from the state this year despite significant learning losses during the pandemic revealed by standardized tests, according to data released on Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education. Data show that the number of fully accredited schools in Virginia dropped from 92% in 2019-20 to 89% for the 2022-23 […] The post Most Virginia schools remain fully accredited despite student testing declines appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections.  Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
GEORGIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin’s energy plan calls for reevaluation of Clean Economy Act

In his state energy plan, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is pushing for revisions to the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a 2020 Democratic-driven law that ordered the state’s electric utilities to decarbonize by midcentury, but he faces opposition from clean energy advocates who say the step would move Virginia backward. The four-year plan, unveiled in front […] The post Youngkin’s energy plan calls for reevaluation of Clean Economy Act appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

U.S. Senate report says government failed to properly count deaths of incarcerated people

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee. The 10-month investigation by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found that […] The post U.S. Senate report says government failed to properly count deaths of incarcerated people appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
GEORGIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy