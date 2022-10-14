ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Daily Princetonian

USG announces 2026 Class Council election results

The Class of 2026 has elected Sol Choi ’26, Zavier Foster ’26, Kriti Garg ’26, Justin Lee ’26, and Minna Abdella ’26 from a pool of 12 candidates to serve as their Undergraduate Student Government (USG) class councilors. The USG announced the results to students...
PRINCETON, NJ

