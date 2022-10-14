Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Yuma Catholic’s Richard Stallworth, the new Arizona TD King!
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Entering Friday night's Yuma Catholic homecoming game versus Buckeye Union, Shamrock's senior quarterback Richard Stallworth entered the contest only one touchdown pass away from tying the Arizona state all-time record. Stallworth shattered the mark by tossing six touchdown in a 48-45 win on Friday night.
kyma.com
Runners ready for City Championship
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The long wait is over for boys and girls cross country teams in their quest for the YUHSD city championship. On Wednesday, October 19th, at Kofa High school, the Cibola Raiders boys and girls teams look to defend their titles. Over the past few weeks, Cibola head coach Jose Villasenor has been giving some of his top runners some rest leading up to the city meet.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: A new streak for Kofa Football?
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Friday Night Lights crew celebrate the Kofa Kings win by donning Kings gear provided by the Kofa football boosters. The gang also gives a shoutout to Yuma Catholic QB Richard Stallworth on breaking the Arizona all-time passing touchdown mark as well as acknowledgement to Calexico and Brawley for big wins in the Imperial Valley.
kyma.com
Arizona Western soccer rules the night, both men’s and women’s clinch conference crowns in dramatic fashion
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a long Tuesday night on the campus of Arizona Western College at Matador Field, two teams were crowned champions of the regular season. Both of those teams repping the Matador red and yellow colors. It went to the great lengths of overtime in one...
kyma.com
Arizona Western aims for a double-dose of regular season soccer titles
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday night is primed for the next step toward another championship season for Arizona Western College athletics - once again on the soccer pitch. Both men's and women's Matador soccer teams have an opportunity to snag a regular season title in the same night with...
kyma.com
Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Proposition 416, the City of Yuma's General Plan is on the ballot for the upcoming midterm election. The General Plan is an extensive document that provides guidance for the social, economic, environmental and overall physical development of the City of Yuma. The Principal Planner for...
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Ni Una Mas documentary premiere in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local film producer is raising awareness of domestic violence with a new movie. "Ni Una Mas" or "Not Another Woman" in English is the latest film from Roy Dorantes. He says the goal is to tackle domestic violence and bring case numbers down. "It...
Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot
Proposition 417, the renewal of the city of Yuma's hospitality tax is on the ballot for this 2022 Midterm Election. The post Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Pleasantly warm & dry weather continues
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another enjoyable day where temperatures are staying near our seasonal average of 89-91 degrees. Breezy conditions linger through our Wednesday but winds will thankfully start to lighten up by tonight with wind gusts decreasing around 5 to 10 mph. For any nighttime or early...
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Sarah
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Sarah!. Sarah is a 4-year-old female American staffordshire terrier who enjoys spending time with people. Sarah is very lovable and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs, likes to be petted, and gives kisses. Sarah is treat motivated which makes...
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County
The Public Health Officials recently found a mosquito pool positive for St. Louis Encephalitis and with the recent floods this weekend it is common for mosquitos to be attracted. The post Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Comments / 0