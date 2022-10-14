Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky
Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born January 15, 1963, he was the son of James and Barbara (Wingfield) Sullivan. He was a licensed electrician and trained and raced horses at Churchill...
WKYT 27
Lexington ready to host the world for Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The world of horse racing will be coming to Lexington for the Breeders’ Cup. Before those big races at Keeneland, there will be plenty of events to take in around the city. The first thing on the CHI Saint Joseph Breeders’ Cup Festival 2022 agenda...
fox56news.com
Trunk or Treat event planned for Lexington community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A family-friendly event is coming to Lexington this weekend to help celebrate Halloween and the fall season. YMCA of Central Kentucky is holding its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Whitaker Family YMCA and is free to the public.
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition
At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.
WKYT 27
Broadway Live Presents "Annie" at Lexington Opera House
WATCH | Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT. Suspects in...
WKYT 27
Lexington Public Library Booktackular
WKYT 27
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is among the Kentucky counties participating in a rural roads study aimed at keeping drivers safe on rural roads. High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project selected five counties for a year-long seat belt education, enforcement and engineering program. Madison County officials and officials...
WTVQ
Friends remember Lexington’s latest homicide victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Family and friends remembered 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., “Bobbi” to friends and family, who was stabbed to death over the weekend in what was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. That surpasses last year’s total and is now the most ever in the city.
WKYT 27
Mystery of Lexington teen’s disappearance still haunts family decades later
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington. Her mother and brother have received a few tips over the years but nothing that points to what happened or why. A mystery that’s haunted them for two and a half decades. The...
WKYT 27
KSP Gold for Gray Gala
WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
WKYT 27
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
wcluradio.com
Evadine (White) Abney
Mrs. Evadine (White) Abney, passed from this life on her 95th birthday, October 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky surrounded by family. She was born on October 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Harlie and Mae Leona (Crabtree) White. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1946 and married William “Bill” Abney shortly after. She retired from Red Kap Industries in the 80s, and after retiring from Red Kap, she went on to work as an instructional aide at TES. She was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ.
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
WKYT 27
Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington. The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations. Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Cold weather not coming at a good time for EKY flood survivors
fox56news.com
Significant crash closes portions of I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The middle and right lanes remain blocked at the I-75 south split as Police continue with the investigation of the single-vehicle collision. The health status of the two individuals involved is still unknown. A serious crash has shut down portions of I-75 in Lexington.
WKYT 27
Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals. KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. They...
WKYT 27
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
