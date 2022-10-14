ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Michael D. "Mike" Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky

Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born January 15, 1963, he was the son of James and Barbara (Wingfield) Sullivan. He was a licensed electrician and trained and raced horses at Churchill...
WKYT 27

Lexington ready to host the world for Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The world of horse racing will be coming to Lexington for the Breeders’ Cup. Before those big races at Keeneland, there will be plenty of events to take in around the city. The first thing on the CHI Saint Joseph Breeders’ Cup Festival 2022 agenda...
fox56news.com

Trunk or Treat event planned for Lexington community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A family-friendly event is coming to Lexington this weekend to help celebrate Halloween and the fall season. YMCA of Central Kentucky is holding its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Whitaker Family YMCA and is free to the public.
aseaofblue.com

Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition

At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.
WKYT 27

Broadway Live Presents "Annie" at Lexington Opera House

WATCH | Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT. Suspects in...
WKYT 27

Lexington Public Library Booktackular

WTVQ

Friends remember Lexington's latest homicide victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Family and friends remembered 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., “Bobbi” to friends and family, who was stabbed to death over the weekend in what was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. That surpasses last year’s total and is now the most ever in the city.
WKYT 27

KSP Gold for Gray Gala

WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians...
WKYT 27

Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
wcluradio.com

Evadine (White) Abney

Mrs. Evadine (White) Abney, passed from this life on her 95th birthday, October 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky surrounded by family. She was born on October 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Harlie and Mae Leona (Crabtree) White. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1946 and married William “Bill” Abney shortly after. She retired from Red Kap Industries in the 80s, and after retiring from Red Kap, she went on to work as an instructional aide at TES. She was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ.
WKYT 27

Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
WKYT 27

Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington. The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations. Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning...
fox56news.com

Significant crash closes portions of I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The middle and right lanes remain blocked at the I-75 south split as Police continue with the investigation of the single-vehicle collision. The health status of the two individuals involved is still unknown. A serious crash has shut down portions of I-75 in Lexington.
WKYT 27

Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals. KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. They...
