This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A community-based digital gift card is making its way to South Norwalk. AGW SoNo Partners announced Wednesday the launch of its new OnWashington Gift Card, making it "fun" and "easy" to spend local. The gift card can be used at restaurants, shops and salons in SoNo. Current participating OnWashington merchants include Eco Evolution, Saltwater Restaurant, Il Posto, Salon Etre, Exotic Snax, Tablao Wine Bar, Affogato, Oishi, Jean’s Closet, Mecha Noodle, and The Local Artisan Holiday Market in December. More businesses will likely be added to the program in the future, according to the press release.

NORWALK, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO