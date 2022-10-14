Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
KWTX
Bexar County Sheriff deputy fired and arrested following in drug deal
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired following his arrest after authorities found cocaine among paperwork in his vehicle, KSAT reports. Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20, and Hollisha Janay-Lastar Nealy, 24, were arrested Friday evening, as stated in a press conferce by...
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy. Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-duty deputy and exchange drugs.
San Antonio immigration attorneys indicted for impersonation scheme
One attorney impersonated the other about 100 times.
Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue after receiving reports of someone shot. According to police at the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
Amid 'alarming increase' in SAPD officer suicides, city leaders say more must be done for first responders
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Officers' Association is addressing what it is calling an alarming increase in officer suicides, and city leaders say more must be done to help first responders. Recent numbers from the organization show that since February 2021, eight officers have died by suicide....
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
Gizmodo
Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu
True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
KSAT 12
tpr.org
Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report
A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
KENS 5
More than 60 rounds fired; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Two shooting happened in San Antonio overnight. One of them has left a man dead and a woman severely injured.
