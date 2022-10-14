ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 8

Related
KWTX

Bexar County Sheriff deputy fired and arrested following in drug deal

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired following his arrest after authorities found cocaine among paperwork in his vehicle, KSAT reports. Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20, and Hollisha Janay-Lastar Nealy, 24, were arrested Friday evening, as stated in a press conferce by...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot following argument with neighbor on the city's southwest side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is expected to recover after being shot on the city's southwest side following an argument with a neighbor Sunday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found out that some type of disturbance began between the neighbors before the shooting occurred.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gizmodo

Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu

True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tpr.org

Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report

A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy