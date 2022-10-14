ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

La Vergne Police seek to identify persons of interest in shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking to identify several people involved in a shooting in a business parking lot on Sunday. Officers were called to the Walgreen’s at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Waldron Road around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when one man began shooting at three other men. The three other men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camaro.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver killed after crashing stolen SUV on I-65 Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash involving a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer from Sunday night. According to MNPD, 29-year-old Todd Bryant was driving a Lincoln Navigator with two passengers around 11:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks exit ramp off I-65 North. Bryant was severely injured in the crash and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee cold snap ignites spike in heater repairs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold snap has many people turning on their heaters for the first time this fall, and it has A/C companies blitzed with repair calls. Joshua Price, an A/C repair technician with Roscoe Brown Heating Cooling and Plumbing, says this is always one of his busiest times of the year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

A great space to host an event is Nightscape in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nightscape has it all when it comes to hosting your event. They are a full immersive space with sights, sounds and even smells! You choose the theme, and they will put everything together for you! Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in plane crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft on Old Smyrna Road on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed one person had died when a plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene to investigate the incident.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Pilot killed in Brentwood plane crash identified

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft in Brentwood on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed a man died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The pilot’s family identified him as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Metro Action Commission changes service hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
NASHVILLE, TN

