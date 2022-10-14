Read full article on original website
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
La Vergne Police seek to identify persons of interest in shooting
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking to identify several people involved in a shooting in a business parking lot on Sunday. Officers were called to the Walgreen’s at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Waldron Road around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when one man began shooting at three other men. The three other men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camaro.
Man and woman wanted for stealing from senior citizen’s purse
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a man and woman who were caught pickpocketing an elderly woman’s purse, according to a news release. Police say the man and woman stole cash and credit cards out of the woman’s purse while she shopped at Tj Maxx.
Woman said someone tried to steal her dog while walking in East Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking in her neighborhood. The woman said it’s an issue she’s hearing about more and more in the Five Points area of East Nashville. She said she was walking along...
Family displaced after fire starts from unattended electronic plugged-in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville woman is warning others after she lost everything to one ongoing issue. Every year Nashville fire crews warn about the dangers of unattended electronics. One family said they barely made it out of their home alive and it was all caused by one small plug-in.
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
Driver killed after crashing stolen SUV on I-65 Sunday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash involving a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer from Sunday night. According to MNPD, 29-year-old Todd Bryant was driving a Lincoln Navigator with two passengers around 11:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks exit ramp off I-65 North. Bryant was severely injured in the crash and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
East Nashville woman says someone tried to steal her dog
Middle Tennessee cold snap ignites spike in heater repairs
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold snap has many people turning on their heaters for the first time this fall, and it has A/C companies blitzed with repair calls. Joshua Price, an A/C repair technician with Roscoe Brown Heating Cooling and Plumbing, says this is always one of his busiest times of the year.
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
Teen driver in fatal crash on Briley Parkway to be charged with vehicular homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 17-year-old driver involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday on Briley Parkway will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault when he is discharged from the hospital, Metro Police said. Police said the girl killed in the crash is...
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
A great space to host an event is Nightscape in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nightscape has it all when it comes to hosting your event. They are a full immersive space with sights, sounds and even smells! You choose the theme, and they will put everything together for you! Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer.
One dead in plane crash in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft on Old Smyrna Road on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed one person had died when a plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene to investigate the incident.
Pilot killed in Brentwood plane crash identified
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft in Brentwood on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed a man died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The pilot’s family identified him as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway...
Metro Action Commission changes service hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
Accused murderer now charged in death of 17-year-old killed in crash
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of shooting and killing a man in Madison last week is now facing six additional felony charges. Deandre Conway, 23, faces one count of vehicular homicide by recklessness, four counts of aggravated assault, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
