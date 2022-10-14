Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz

Read full article on original website
Chris Lemmons
5d ago
well I ain't a NFL guru, and I could have easily predicted the Wentz experiment was gonna be another failure for the Commander skins . if no franchise ever wants to keep you then the problem is pretty clear
Reply
17
James Carroll
5d ago
you are only coaching because you are a nice minority and Washington needed good pr. you suck as a coach and should have never had this job. minority privlage at work
Reply(12)
25
Tracy Wood
5d ago
anyone who saw the match up and then actually watched the game knew what they were getting. Washington at Chicago. what did you expect
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Dak Prescott confirms great news for Cowboys after loss to Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been out most of the season with a thumb injury, but he’s eyeing a return very soon. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been since suffering a thumb fracture in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His absence has certainly been tough...
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver following sideline arguments on Sunday (UPDATE)
UPDATE (1:14 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray.” Read more about that here. ***. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. That could be what the Carolina Panthers...
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO
On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson suffers hamstring injury in first quarter of Monday night overtime loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos fell to 2-4 on Monday night, as they were defeated by the rival Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 19-16. Unfortunately for "Broncos Country," another anemic offensive performance awaited them in Week 6, as Denver mustered just 258 yards of total offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson also apparently suffered a new injury.
Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury
ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning
A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz has surgery on finger, may miss Eagles game in Philly
The Commanders did not specify in their statement how much time Wentz would miss, only that he "will begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery."
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Super Bowl Champ Andrew Whitworth Says Tom Brady Did ‘a Disservice’ to Teammates Skipping Walkthrough for Robert Kraft Wedding
Andrew Whitworth says it was a big deal that Tom Brady skipped a Buccaneers walkthrough for Robert Kraft's wedding before Week 6 loss. The post Super Bowl Champ Andrew Whitworth Says Tom Brady Did ‘a Disservice’ to Teammates Skipping Walkthrough for Robert Kraft Wedding appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Rankings: D'Andre Swift carries some concerns in his return from injury
We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?. Probably, but it's less of...
CBS Sports
Panthers trade disgruntled wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, per report
Robbie Anderson is a Panther no more. Carolina has agreed to trade the disgruntled wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media. The specific terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. This trade comes less than 24 hours after Anderson was ejected by his own coaching staff...
CBS Sports
Cam Akers reportedly has philosophical, football-related differences with Sean McVay; Rams exploring trade
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised everyone Friday when he announced that running back Cam Akers would not play in Sunday's contest against the Carolina Panthers due to "personal reasons." McVay said that the team was going to keep things internal, and declined to speculate on Akers' future with the team. According to a new report, Akers and the Rams are indeed on the outs.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Still not practicing Wednesday
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Cunningham missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game versus the Colts even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye. Dylan Cole will likely continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Cunningham remains out.
Comments / 97