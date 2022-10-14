ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 97

Chris Lemmons
5d ago

well I ain't a NFL guru, and I could have easily predicted the Wentz experiment was gonna be another failure for the Commander skins . if no franchise ever wants to keep you then the problem is pretty clear

Reply
17
James Carroll
5d ago

you are only coaching because you are a nice minority and Washington needed good pr. you suck as a coach and should have never had this job. minority privlage at work

Reply(12)
25
Tracy Wood
5d ago

anyone who saw the match up and then actually watched the game knew what they were getting. Washington at Chicago. what did you expect

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
FanSided

Dak Prescott confirms great news for Cowboys after loss to Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been out most of the season with a thumb injury, but he’s eyeing a return very soon. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been since suffering a thumb fracture in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His absence has certainly been tough...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury

ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick

The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Cam Akers reportedly has philosophical, football-related differences with Sean McVay; Rams exploring trade

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised everyone Friday when he announced that running back Cam Akers would not play in Sunday's contest against the Carolina Panthers due to "personal reasons." McVay said that the team was going to keep things internal, and declined to speculate on Akers' future with the team. According to a new report, Akers and the Rams are indeed on the outs.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Titans' Zach Cunningham: Still not practicing Wednesday

Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Cunningham missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game versus the Colts even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye. Dylan Cole will likely continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Cunningham remains out.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy