IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
OPTION C! Frankie Kazarian Challenges the Winner of Alexander vs. Bobby Fish | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. KNOCKOUTS NO DQ MATCH | Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. INSANE 6 Way X-Division Match | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. Bully Ray Wants to REDEFINE His Legacy in...
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA Powerrr starts off with the bell ringing for a woman’s tag team match. I’ll fill in the commentary team and the rest as it is announced:. The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs Natalia Markova and Taryn Terrell. Markova starts with Belle and they trade wrist...
TITLE MATCH ADDED TO RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S SMACKDOWN, UPDATED WWE NXT TV LINEUP
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle has been added to Monday's Raw in Oklahoma City. Scheduled for next week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *Logan Paul to appear. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs....
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Ikemen Jiro and Tank Ledger vs. Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson. *Myles Borne vs. Dante Chen. *Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend.
WWE SMACKDOWN CREW HAS A ROUGH SCHEDULE TODAY, SAPOLSKY SCOUTING, BRAY AND MORE
Never assume the life of a WWE performer is always an easy one. In speaking to a number of Smackdown brand talents over the last few days, this is their schedule today. Two connecting flights from New Orleans to Phoenix, Arizona for tonight's live event and then, a redeye flight back home a few hours after the Phoenix event ends. That's three flights in one day, plus taking bumps. It's not an easy life.
NXT STAR TO MAKE SMACKDOWN DEBUT TONIGHT
Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school and promotion in Texas posted the following on their Facebook page, announcing WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez, who trained under Booker, will be debuting on tonight's Smackdown:. Perez tweeted earlier today she was in New Orleans:
BRAY'S BACK: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center:. *Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn.
PRELIMINARY WWE SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX audience is 2,175,000 viewers with a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update with the final number after the weekend.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
*AEW Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade with The Bunny. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho vs. ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle. *Shawn Spears & ROH & IWGP & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Brian Cage & The Gates of...
30 YEAS OF MATT HARDY, LEGADO DEBUTS, SMACKDOWN DEBUTS AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma basks in a successful debut: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 15, 2022. The Undertaker and other wrestling legends celebrate Matt Hardy. Congratulations Matt Hardy On 30 Years In The Wrestling Business #30YearClub. Black Adam Featurette - A Flawed Hero (2022) Shayna Baszler & Austin Creed visit Ender's Games...
WHAT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE SMACKDOWN, RAW STARS BACKSTAGE IN NOLA
The early plan was for Bray Wyatt's segment to close tonight's Smackdown episode. Rey Mysterio, Bayley and Bianca Belair are all backstage in New Orleans. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS, BUFF BAGWELL, LEILA GRAY & MORE SET FOR MCW AUTUMN ARMAGEDDON TONIGHT, FULL DETAILS FOR MCW MARYLAND RETURN
Mr Bagwell' s Neighbrohood will debut at the final stop of the MCW Autumn Armageddon 2022 tour in Joppa, MD Saturday October 15th. A Special Pre Show Meet & Greet with former AEW & WWE Star Bobby Fish, Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell, Impact Wrestling Stars Chris Sabin & Alex Shelly "The Motor City Machine Guns, AEW Star Leila Grey and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 5:30PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet.
LOTS OF WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE announced Imperium vs The Usos & Solo Sikoa for the 11/1 event in Dormund, Germany. Shawn Michaels is on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. Vic Joseph and Corey Graves talk with The Heartbreak Kid about what brought him to work in NXT, what he tries to remember when training young talent, thoughts on the NXT 2.0 transition, and why it was important to do so, Shawn also discusses corporate changes within WWE, his friendship with Triple H, being one of the stewards for the future of the company, bringing knowledge learned forward, what excites him about the WWE product and how he sees his legacy.
FOUR WAY BOUT ADDED TO TONIGHT'S SMACKDOWN, WINNER TO EARN WWE INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE MATCH
WWE announced this afternoon that Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa has been added to tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans, LA on FOX. The winner of the bout will earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER. Previously announced for the broadcast:. *Bray Wyatt...
RETURNING TO MLW IS...
Matt Striker, who over the course of his career has worked for WWE, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, will be returning to Major League Wrestling as an announcer at their 10/30 Fightland event in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Striker previously worked on the broadcast team for the promotion back in 2019 alongside Tony Schiavone.
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT

GALLOWS AND ANDERSON TO MAKE OFFICIAL RAW IN-RING RETURN MONDAY
Officially added to this Monday's Raw in Oklahoma City is Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy, in Gallows and Anderson's first official in-ring WWE return bout. *Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle. *The Miz versus Dexter Lumis -...
WWE STAR MOVES BRANDS, NWA STARS AT TAPING AND MORE SMACKDOWN NOTES
Rey Mysterio is shifting brands and will be working the Smackdown TVs going forward. That will play out over the course of tonight's episode. We are told that the company was really happy with Roxanne Perez's work tonight on Smackdown and there is already talk of her being used again on the brand.
AEW FILES TRADEMARK ON CLASSIC STABLE NAME
On 10/10, AEW applied to trademark 'Varsity Club' for G & S: Entertainment in the nature of live performances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
BRET HART MANAGING FTR NEXT WEEK IN NYC, DUDLEY BOYZ REUNION TONIGHT IN LONG ISLAND FOR BTW
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be making a number of appearances for Steve Perkins' Big Time Wrestling this month under the "Hart Attack Tour" banner. Tonight, Saturday 10/15, BTW will run The Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville, NY with Bret Hart appearing. The Dudley Boyz will also be appearing together signing. Harry "Davey Boy Jr" Smith, Tina San Antonio vs Tiara James, BTW Champion Dreamcrusher Danny Miles and will be appearing.
