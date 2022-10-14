WWE announced Imperium vs The Usos & Solo Sikoa for the 11/1 event in Dormund, Germany. Shawn Michaels is on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. Vic Joseph and Corey Graves talk with The Heartbreak Kid about what brought him to work in NXT, what he tries to remember when training young talent, thoughts on the NXT 2.0 transition, and why it was important to do so, Shawn also discusses corporate changes within WWE, his friendship with Triple H, being one of the stewards for the future of the company, bringing knowledge learned forward, what excites him about the WWE product and how he sees his legacy.

