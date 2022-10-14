ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Boys Soccer Defeats MDI 4-0

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated MDI on Senior Recognition Night, 4-0 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, October 19th. Cruz Coffin scored twice, with Silas Montigny and Miles Palmer adding a goal for the Eagles. Kal Laslie had 2 assists and Luke Perry had an assist. Cooper...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Girls Fall to Camden Hills 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches fell to the Camden Hills Windjammers 3-0, on Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The game was moved to Cameron Stadium in Bangor because of all the rain on Tuesday. Camden Hills scored all of their goals in the 1st Half. 12th minute - Britta Denny. 15h minute -...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

High School Athlete of the Week – Week 7 [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 7 (October 10 - October 15) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, October 20th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
PORTLAND, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
