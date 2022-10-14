Read full article on original website
Ellsworth Boys Soccer Defeats MDI 4-0
The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated MDI on Senior Recognition Night, 4-0 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, October 19th. Cruz Coffin scored twice, with Silas Montigny and Miles Palmer adding a goal for the Eagles. Kal Laslie had 2 assists and Luke Perry had an assist. Cooper...
Brewer Girls Fall to Camden Hills 3-0 [PHOTOS]
The Brewer Witches fell to the Camden Hills Windjammers 3-0, on Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The game was moved to Cameron Stadium in Bangor because of all the rain on Tuesday. Camden Hills scored all of their goals in the 1st Half. 12th minute - Britta Denny. 15h minute -...
High School Athlete of the Week – Week 7 [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 7 (October 10 - October 15) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, October 20th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
Hermon Hawks Shutout John Bapst 7-0 Finish Regular Season Undefeated 14-0
The Hermon Hawks defeated the John Bapst Crusaders 7-0 on Monday night, October 17th at Pottle Field in Hermon to finish the regular season 14-0. Hermon allowed only 5 goals the entire season (1 goal in 5 games). The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. Scoring for Hermon were. Michaela...
Camden Hills Windjammers Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Camden Hills Windjammers visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin below at 1 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.
Hampden Broncos Visit Bangor Rams in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Hampden Broncos visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin below at 5:30 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser. If...
John Bapst Crusaders Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity soccer on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin below at 6 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.
