Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Esko girls soccer secures first state berth since 2011
A second half goal by Ava Korby lifted Esko girls soccer past Spectrum 2-1 Tuesday night to claim the Section 7A title in front of a home crowd. This marks the Eskomos’ first state tournament berth since 2011. Kaitlyn McConnell struck first for Esko, scoring on her 16th birthday,...
WDIO-TV
Fundraiser and GoFundMe set up for Hibbing woman hurt in barrel racing accident
Autum Mohawk remains in the hospital after a barrel racing accident last week. According to the post on GoFundMe, she fell off her horse and suffered a severe brain bleed. She’s had surgery, and remains in the hospital. The family said they are so grateful for all the support...
WDIO-TV
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
WDIO-TV
Construct Tomorrow gives hundreds of area kids a chance to try the trades
650 kids from across the region tried their hand at welding, operating, and even roofing on Tuesday at the curling club in Eveleth. Construct Tomorrow was back in action after a break during COVID. There is a focus on diversifying the workforce, and including more women. Two young ladies who...
WDIO-TV
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Power celebrates construction of Jean Duluth Solar Project
In just a couple of months, more power of the sun will be flowing into the Minnesota Power grid. Minnesota Power dedicated its new 1.6-megawatt Jean Duluth Solar project on Wednesday morning. Set off Riley Road, it is made up of 3,770 solar panels made at Heliene in Mt. Iron.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosts Senior Go Show
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosted the Senior Go Show, an event for individuals ages fifty-five and up. The expo hosted over one-hundred businesses from the Duluth area, all offering resources for older community members. The show had booths from various financial planning and healthcare businesses to travel and dining...
WDIO-TV
Duluth informs residents about lead-contaminated water and plans to help with the issue
Contaminated water can naturally cause health risks, and it is a concern in the city of Duluth right now. The city has a problem with it’s aging water system, and they have been working to address it. Lead particles have been developing in Duluth’s city water has been an...
WDIO-TV
Mesabi Metallics say they’ve paid off overdue taxes to Itasca County and Nashwauk
An update from Mesabi Metallics. The company reports it has paid in full all remaining overdue Itasca County and local property taxes, plus all associated penalties. It also has paid in advance property taxes due for October 2022. “We thank Itasca County and the City of Nashwauk for their support...
WDIO-TV
Angel of Hope Memorial Service: Supporting parents who have lost a child
The death and loss of a child are frequently called the ultimate tragedy. Some say nothing can be more devastating. Along with the usual symptoms and stages of grief, many issues make bereavement particularly difficult to solve. Every year at Leif Erickson Park in Duluth there is an, Angel of Hope Memorial Service. It is held at the Angel of Hope statue that was put up in Leif Erickson. It is a spot where grieving parents, grandparents, and guardians, can go to mourn the loss of a child.
WDIO-TV
Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages
Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
Comments / 0