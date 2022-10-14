ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

WDIO-TV

Esko girls soccer secures first state berth since 2011

A second half goal by Ava Korby lifted Esko girls soccer past Spectrum 2-1 Tuesday night to claim the Section 7A title in front of a home crowd. This marks the Eskomos’ first state tournament berth since 2011. Kaitlyn McConnell struck first for Esko, scoring on her 16th birthday,...
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood

A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosts Senior Go Show

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosted the Senior Go Show, an event for individuals ages fifty-five and up. The expo hosted over one-hundred businesses from the Duluth area, all offering resources for older community members. The show had booths from various financial planning and healthcare businesses to travel and dining...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Angel of Hope Memorial Service: Supporting parents who have lost a child

The death and loss of a child are frequently called the ultimate tragedy. Some say nothing can be more devastating. Along with the usual symptoms and stages of grief, many issues make bereavement particularly difficult to solve. Every year at Leif Erickson Park in Duluth there is an, Angel of Hope Memorial Service. It is held at the Angel of Hope statue that was put up in Leif Erickson. It is a spot where grieving parents, grandparents, and guardians, can go to mourn the loss of a child.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages

Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
HIBBING, MN

