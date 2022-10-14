The death and loss of a child are frequently called the ultimate tragedy. Some say nothing can be more devastating. Along with the usual symptoms and stages of grief, many issues make bereavement particularly difficult to solve. Every year at Leif Erickson Park in Duluth there is an, Angel of Hope Memorial Service. It is held at the Angel of Hope statue that was put up in Leif Erickson. It is a spot where grieving parents, grandparents, and guardians, can go to mourn the loss of a child.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO